Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: India has long been a country that finds value in prolonging the life of everyday objects. This habit of extending an item's utility period is ingrained in Indian culture, but some things aren't meant to last forever. Especially when it comes to hygiene. Millions of Indians continue using their toothbrushes long past their recommended lifespan, unknowingly putting their oral health at risk. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, saw an opportunity to not just inform people, but also to make them understand the need to change brushes periodically, through an interesting and unique exhibit.

For over a week in March, visitors to Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo found themselves face-to-face with high-definition panels showcasing a newly discovered flower species, the 'Indianis Dentris' in mesmerizing detail. Little did they know that behind the dramatic lighting, macro photography and scientific descriptions, it was but an up-close and personal look at a highly overused, 'flowering' toothbrush.

"Breaking through consumer inertia isn't easy. The biggest challenge wasn't just awareness, it was driving visitors to take action," said Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. "People know they should replace their toothbrush regularly, but procrastinate. We want to break this cycle, not just with facts, but through an experience that strongly reinforces their realization."

Truly rooted in our culture, the 'Indianis Dentris' is as Indian as it gets. More than being just a symbolic flower, it's a portrait of a national habit, reflecting behaviour that needs to change.

Colgate has effectively staged an intervention by transforming an everyday habit into an unforgettable revelation. And a testament to the flower power of this exhibit, was the fact that conversations extended far beyond the botanical garden. It changed the way people look at toothbrushes, and perhaps, even positively influenced their daily routines.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative Company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the Company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the Company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy, not only at its manufacturing facilities, but also in the communities they serve. The Company is also engaging with children to impart good oral health practices through its Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

