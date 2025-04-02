Mumbai, April 2: The Bodoland Lottery Result for April 2, 2025, will be declared online at bodolotteries.com, with winners announced in three phases—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. As one of Assam’s most popular state-run lotteries under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), it attracts thousands of participants eager to check their winning ticket numbers. The results will be available on the official website in a downloadable PDF format, allowing easy access to the winners' list.

Lottery enthusiasts in Assam follow draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, which are widely played across the state. The Bodoland Lottery’s structured prize distribution and government-backed credibility make it a preferred choice among players. The official website ensures a hassle-free experience, eliminating ad-heavy distractions when checking results.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To view today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, participants should visit bodolotteries.com at the designated announcement times. The official PDF containing ticket numbers and winners’ details will be available for download, providing a seamless way to verify results. Checking the website directly helps players avoid unreliable sources and ensures they get the most accurate updates.

Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. While these lotteries provide excitement and entertainment, players are encouraged to participate responsibly. Understanding the financial risks associated with lottery games is crucial, and it is always advisable to play within one’s means.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).