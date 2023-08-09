OP Jindal University

New Delhi [India], August 9: O.P. Jindal Global University held its 12th Convocation and Founder's Day Celebration on 7th August which was marked by the award of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees to more than 2700 students.

The Presidential Address at the Convocation was given by Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Judge, Supreme Court of India on the subject of ‘Nurturing our Constitutional Culture: A Higher Calling’. Justice Nagarathna congratulated the graduating students and said, “JGU has become a role model for excellence in higher education amongst leading institutions in the world. Our country India, or Bharat, is not just a piece in history or geography. It is a nation of over a billion people with over a billion dreams. It is my firm conviction that one of the binding factors is the Indian Constitution — a legal system committed to rule of law and an organised hierarchy of courts with a Supreme Court at the apex. Our core democratic institutions are vital intermediaries between citizens and government that serve both popular rule and the rule of law. One critical institution that has been absent from these conversations, namely our colleges and universities, which are indispensable to our liberal democracy guided by the rule of law. Universities are critical to the democratic process and they must purposefully and consciously embrace their role as one of the stewards of our constitutional culture. Constitutional Culture contains the attitudes, aspirations and sentiments of the citizens and civic values which include the commitment to the ideals of tolerance and equality, that provide the standard against which citizens hold policies and policymakers to account.

Justice B. V. Nagarathna is a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. She served as a judge of the Karnataka High Court from 2008 to 2021. She has delivered a number of significant judgments relating to commercial and constitutional law in Karnataka. She will become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, declared the Opening of the Convocation and addressed the august gathering, “It is a momentous occasion today as we celebrate the achievements of our graduating students. You will embark on a new chapter in your life, and I stand before you with a profound sense of admiration and hope, as each one of you holds the potential to shape the destiny of our nation and the world at large. A dream followed by focused action will become our reality. In the India of our dreams, every child will have access to quality education. We need to live in a world where people trust each other and also feel safe. To achieve that goal, we all need to play our role in a fair and just manner, with passion and commitment. JGU was established as a tribute to my father Shri O.P. Jindal, who was a pioneering industrialist and a passionate philanthropist who worked hard for the cause of India’s development. He believed that education is the best gift that can be bestowed on anyone.”

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, presented the University Report and welcomed the gathering, “To fulfil the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and to promote philanthropy in higher education, we need more enlightened and transformative business leaders like Naveen Jindal. Let us celebrate and witness together the proud moment of the graduation ceremony of the class of 2023. To the graduating students, I say with great humility that as you leave the portals of JGU, always remember that you can do more than others would like you to believe. We have always maintained that pluralistic thoughts and diversity of ideas is the essence of university life and learning. We will continue to promote this as a part of our effort, and I sincerely hope you will make the best use of this opportunity.”

The Convocation Address was given by Dr Joanna Newman MBE FRSA, Chief Executive & Secretary General, Association of Commonwealth Universities, United Kingdom. In her inspiring speech, she said, "It gives me great pleasure to be here in-person to commemorate the 12th Convocation Ceremony and Founder’s Day of O.P. Jindal Global University, an institution I have come to know well and deeply admire. It is even more special to have an opportunity to deliver the Convocation Address to the class of 2023, in the presence of Justice BV Nagarathana, Judge Supreme Court of India, Naveen Jindal, Chancellor and Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University. My best wishes to the graduates who will soon go out into the world, and make a difference, armed with a truly world-class education from one of India’s finest higher education institutions. JGU’s quest for institutional excellence, supported by an unwavering focus on multidisciplinarity, excellence in research & teaching, community service, nurturing socially responsible leaders and respect for the environment and sustainability makes the institution a role model for universities in India and across the Commonwealth. The ACU, we shares many of JGU’s core values and is proud to have the institution as one of our most highly engaged members in India."

The Convocation ceremony started with a symbolic academic procession and featured musical performances. More than 2700 students of 9 out of 12 schools and JIBS institute of JGU were conferred degrees by the Chancellor. The best-performing students of the Graduating Class of 2023 were honoured with the Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals.

The vote of thanks was given by Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University, who also initiated the Convocation Proceedings.

