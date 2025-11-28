VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: In what senior clinicians described as "a deeply meaningful day for women's health," CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills successfully performed three complex robotic gynecological surgeries in a single day, bringing together the journeys of three women from Singapore, Dubai, and India under one roof of advanced care.

The coincidence of all three cases aligning on the same day created what hospital leadership called "an extraordinary reminder of why women across the world place their trust in Indian healthcare." The surgeries were led by Padma Shri awardee and globally renowned robotic surgeon Dr. Manjula Anagani, who also holds a Guinness World Record for removing the highest number of fibroids in a single operation.

The first patient, a 40-year-old woman from Singapore, had been experiencing abnormal uterine bleeding due to a submucosal fibroid and dense adhesions. She underwent a Robotic Hysterectomy with Bilateral Salpingectomy and Adhesiolysis, offering her long-awaited relief and anatomical restoration.

The second patient, a 50-year-old woman from Dubai, had post-menopausal endometrial hyperplasia. After a D&C and Frozen Section Biopsy, she underwent a Robotic Hysterectomy with Bilateral Salpingo-Oophorectomy, combining oncologic safety with minimally invasive precision.

The third patient, a 37-year-old woman from India, presented with severe abdominal pain caused by a large ovarian hemorrhagic cyst, bilateral hydrosalpinges, and dense adhesions from a previous abdominal incision. She underwent a complex multi-step robotic procedure involving Hysterectomy, meticulous Adhesiolysis, restoration of anatomy, Ovarian Cystectomy, and Bilateral Salpingectomy--one of the most technically demanding surgeries performed that day.

Reflecting on the day's significance, Padma Shri awardee Dr. Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director & Head of Department, CARE Vatsalya Women & Child Institute said, "Robotic surgery allows us to treat complex gynecological conditions with remarkable precision and minimal trauma. What stood out yesterday was not just the complexity of the cases, but the trust women from different parts of the world placed in CARE Banjara. Their journeys remind us why advancing women's health remains our deepest commitment."

Hospital leadership highlighted the symbolic importance of the milestone. Biju S. Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, noted, "We are grateful to Dr. Manjula for her unwavering commitment to advancing our robotics programme. Days like this reflect CARE Banjara's growing capability and the trust patients place in us from across the world."

The hospital stated that the successful completion of these surgeries marks not just a clinical achievement, but a moment of pride as CARE Banjara strengthens its robotics programme and expands its global footprint in women's health.

