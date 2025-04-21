BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: For childhood cancer survivors, the end of treatment is just the beginning of a new fight: proving their worth in a world that often overlooks them. Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and St. Jude India ChildCare Centres (St. Judes) are rewriting that story with a first-of-its-kind Job Fair on April 25-26, 2025, at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Kharghar, Mumbai. This isn't just about jobs--it's about reclaiming futures, turning resilience into opportunity, shattering stereotypes, and giving over 100 survivors the stage to shine.

Organised in partnership with St. Judes for Life--a dedicated initiative founded in memory of Mrs. Rani Vicaji to support St. Judes alumni-turned-survivors--the job fair will bridge the gap between childhood cancer survivors and forward-thinking organizations. It celebrates their strength while addressing the unique challenges they face in entering the workforce. Over 100 survivors are expected to participate, representing a diverse pool of talent aged 18-30, many of whom have overcome years of treatment to pursue education and professional aspirations.

Who It's For:

- Childhood cancer survivors enrolled in St. Judes for Life

- Survivors from Tata Memorial Centre's patient support groups

- Eligible candidates from other cancer survivorship organizations

What to Expect:

Pre-Fair Workshops (April 25, 2025 | 09:30 AM - 4:00 PM)

- Panel discussions on workplace inclusion, featuring survivor stories, employer insights, and experts from leading NGOs

- Career readiness sessions covering resume-building, mock interviews, and workplace etiquette

Job Fair (April 26, 2025 | 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM)

- Employer Booths: Direct access to recruiters and skilling partners from sectors like IT, hospitality, retail, and healthcare

- Career Guidance Zone: Personalized counselling with HR professionals and vocational trainers

- On-the-Spot Hiring: Immediate interviews and job offers, with select employers committing to flexible roles tailored for survivors

"Cancer survivors often battle employment gaps, health concerns, and societal stigma when stepping into professional life. This job fair ensures every survivor can reclaim their independence and dignity through meaningful work. We're thrilled to partner with TMC, whose expertise in cancer care complements our mission," said Sasmita Sahani, Head St. Judes For Life.

"St. Jude India ChildCare Centres has always believed that every child deserves not just treatment, but a future full of possibilities. With this job fair, they are taking a bold step forward--empowering young cancer survivors to build careers, gain financial independence, and become productive members of society. This would help them to live their lives with dignity, opportunity, and a future without limits," said Shalini Jatia, Officer-in-Charge, ImPaCCT Foundation, Tata Memorial Centre.

The initiative has already garnered support from prominent organizations. It invites employers, training institutes, and industry leaders to participate, fostering a more inclusive workforce. Beyond jobs, the fair will offer access to scholarships and certification courses, ensuring that survivors have long-term tools to succeed.

Employers, training institutes, and industry professionals are invited to be part of this impactful initiative, fostering inclusion and empowerment for cancer survivors.

To participate, please contact:

Shamika Chavan - Shamika.chawan@stjudechild.org

Shovistha Nag: shovistha.nag@stjudechild.org

