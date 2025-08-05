VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5: In a move that significantly elevates the scope and strength of its neurosciences capabilities, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills is proud to welcome Dr. Randhir Kumar, a renowned name in neurosurgery, as Clinical Director & Senior Consultant - Neurosurgeon, Neurointerventionist and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon. With over two decades of clinical expertise and global fellowships in Endoscopic Spine Surgery (USA, Germany), Dr. Randhir's association marks a new chapter in the hospital's commitment to advanced, minimally invasive brain and spine care.

Dr Radhir brings unmatched proficiency in Brain Tumor Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Skull-Base and Cranial Surgery, and Neurovascular and Stroke Interventions. His experience in cutting-edge endovascular and endoscopic techniques will further enhance the hospital's approach to advanced neurological care, especially in precision-driven, minimally invasive procedures. His depth of experience in both open and endoscopic neurosurgical techniques will help set new standards in patient outcomes, precision surgery, and post-operative recovery at CARE Hospitals.

Sharing his vision for the role, Dr. Randhir Kumar said, "Joining CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills is a privilege, and I'm excited to be part of a healthcare institution that blends clinical excellence with compassion. My goal is to build a high-performing, multidisciplinary neurosurgery program that puts patients first while driving innovation in complex neuro and spine procedures."

Welcoming him to the CARE family, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, remarked, "Having Dr. Randhir Kumar on board is a proud moment for us. His impressive global exposure and mastery in neuro and spine surgery will truly raise the bar for our Neurosurgery Department. We are confident that his leadership will shape CARE Banjara Hills into one of South India's premier destinations for advanced neurological care."

Dr. Randhir will also play a pivotal role in mentoring younger clinicians, streamlining neurosurgical pathways, and introducing international protocols to ensure safety, efficiency, and excellence in every patient journey.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

