State Street officially inaugurates its Centre of Excellence at IndiaLand Tech Park, Coimbatore, occupying 2.1 lakh sq. ft. across four floors in Tower D

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17: In a major boost to Coimbatore's commercial real estate landscape, IndiaLand Tech Park, a LEED Platinum-rated IT SEZ campus in Saravanampatti, has welcomed global financial giant State Street as its newest tenant. Known for its eco-conscious infrastructure and premium business environment, IndiaLand continues to attract multinational corporations seeking sustainable and future-ready workspaces in India's tier-2 cities.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get BAN vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

State Street, a global leader in financial services and asset management, has taken up 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of office space across four floors in Tower D of IndiaLand Tech Park. The official inauguration of the Centre of Excellence took place today, July 16, 2025.

With global corporations such as Accenture, Hexaware, Amazon, Bosch, Cognizant, and now State Street operating out of IndiaLand Tech Park, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the city's economic development. It underscores the growing trend of multinational companies embracing sustainable, Grade-A infrastructure in India's tier-2 cities--positioning Coimbatore as a compelling destination for long-term growth and strategic expansion.

Also Read | Airtel Perplexity Partnership: Nearly 360 Million Airtel Customers Get Free Access to Perplexity Pro AI Tool Worth INR 17,000 and Multiple Subscription Benefits.

This move underscores the growing momentum of Coimbatore as a preferred destination for IT, BFSI, and technology firms. With its robust infrastructure, abundant talent pool, and favorable cost structure, the city is rapidly emerging as a high-potential alternative to traditional metros. Areas like Saravanampatti--an established IT and SEZ corridor in Coimbatore--are witnessing a surge in Grade-A commercial developments, increased demand, and rising occupancy rates.

Mr. Harish Fabiani, a visionary entrepreneur and Group Chairman of IndiaLand Corporation, is passionately committed to developing world-class, sustainable infrastructure across India. Under his leadership, IndiaLand has delivered high-performance campuses in key cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Coimbatore--each reflecting his forward-looking vision of environmentally responsible and globally competitive business destinations.

Salai Kumaran, CEO, IndiaLand Tech Park, expressed his excitement, "A growing number of global IT giants are choosing to be part of the Platinum-rated, eco-friendly IndiaLand Tech Park community. Their decision to establish a base here reinforces the strategic value of Coimbatore and validates our continued investment in sustainable, future-ready campuses. These partnerships are a proud moment for us."

With operations commencing today, State Street's entry marks a defining moment in Coimbatore's economic development. It also highlights how international enterprises are increasingly turning to sustainable office spaces in India's tier-2 cities to drive long-term growth.

This partnership sets a compelling example of how world-class companies, when paired with green infrastructure, can unlock economic potential beyond metro markets--firmly positioning Coimbatore as a rising global business hub.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)