Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the past two years, Biesse, a global leader of woodworking manufacturing machines, launched a thorough process of modernisation of the group, with the aim of becoming faster and more innovative.

This path allowed us to restructure the company in line with an approach intended to positively affect the way we operate and meet customer needs. As such, the project entails the rationalisation of the company structure, as well as its reorganisation at both internal and international levels, with the ultimate purpose of transforming the group into an increasingly more streamlined and efficient entity featuring simplified processes and the ability to adapt to global contexts that are in constant evolution.

We have adopted a transversal approach meant to ease the implementation processes of development projects. This path will also affect our branches abroad, with the goal of strengthening the company's international network through more efficient structures.

The new visual identity was deemed necessary to align group positioning and brands, and conveys the group's new values and identity traits while also retaining the distinctive features of the various sectors in which the group operates.

Roberto Selci, the CEO of Biesse Group, said, "Biesse's evolution will benefit our customers, as well as allowing us to compete in an increasingly changeable market. Due to the all-encompassing nature of this transformation, we decided to explicitly express it through a new visual identity."

All will be revealed to our customers through a step-by-step release of the main touchpoints, starting at the Glasstec trade fair, held from 20 to 23 September in Dusseldorf, Germany, while full implementation will be accomplished within the next year.

Sayeed Ahmed, the CEO of Biesse India, said, "The rebranding exercise is a monumental development for brand Biesse nationally and internationally. Armed with the new visual identity, we hope to create a bigger and better impact on our stakeholders to demonstrate our modern approach."

Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of Biesse Group outside Italy. That started its operation with a staff of 13 people, Biesse India came a long way to reach an annual production capacity of 2000 machines, spanning 30,000 square metres and employing more than 700 people in just 5 years.

Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of Biesse Group outside Italy. Biesse Group designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4 per cent of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents, and selected dealers, exporting 85 per cent of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse Group has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has 4000 employees around the world.

