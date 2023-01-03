Miss and Mrs India Queen of Hearts 2022 was organized on 29th December 2022 at Hotel Hyatt Centric, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): Miss and Mrs India Queen of Hearts 2022 was organized on 29th December 2022 at a 5-star Hotel Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri, New Delhi by Saloni Agarwal & Ankur Agarwal aiming at empowering Women Globally. The pageant was organized in association with Airolam & supported by Flexibond. The Celebrity Jury for the Grand Finale Night was Sonali Raut(Indian actress & Big Boss 8 fame). The Chief Guest for the night was Dr Sudhir Gupta (MLC Shajahpur- Pilibhit). The jury panel was graced by Dr. Varun Katyal (Award-Winning Dietician & Nutritionist), Tarun Pahwa (Celebrity Designer), Amrita Kaur (Founder & director of Bebe Nanakji NGO), Neeraj Kapoor (Fashion & Brand consultant), Alankrita Shahi (Miss Earth India 1st Runner Up, founder Coral Camp) who gave their wise decision in selecting the winners of MIQH Season-5. 210 contestants from all over the country applied for MIQH Season 5 out of which 50 were selected for the Grand Finale to showcase their talent on the Grand Finale Stage.

Smrithi Sivakumar from Chennai was crowned as the Miss Teen India Queen of Hearts 2022 whereas Suhaani Gupta from Delhi & Shri Nitya from Andhra Pradesh were the 1st & 2nd Runner-ups respectively.

Shivika Jain from Faridabad was crowned as the Miss India Queen of Hearts 2022 whereas Shruti Parashar from Ghaziabad & Dr Aparajita Priyadarshini from Kolkata were the 1st & 2nd Runner-ups respectively. The zone winners of the Miss Category are Parampreet Kaur from Delhi(Miss North), Archisha (Miss South), Kashish Singhal from Jaipur (Miss West), Ananya Mondal from Kolkata (Miss East) & Priyanka Sahu from Rourkela (Miss Central).

Lipsa Siwan from Bangalore was crowned as the Mrs India Queen of Hearts 2022 whereas Lipika Das from Bangalore & Snehal Dhatrak From Nashik were the 1st & 2nd Runner-ups respectively. The zone winners of Mrs Category are Geetanjali Das from Delhi(Mrs. North), Dr Abirami from Coimbatore (Mrs South), Ramina from Goa (Mrs West), Gayatri Chinipilli from Secunderabad (Mrs East), Malika Khan from Shahjahanpur (Mrs Central).

Thanky Sebastian from Bangalore was crowned as the Mrs Classic India Queen of Hearts Season 5 whereas Meenakshi from Chennai & Deepti from Vadodara was the 1st & 2nd Runner-ups respectively.

Sana Chopra (Social Etiquette coach), Mansi Nagpal (Fitness expert), Mamta Puri (Fashion Stylist), Tanya S Kapoor (Diet & Nutrition expert), Kirti Narang (Official Groomer) Karishma Bhalla (Rampwalk Choreographer), Tanya Bhatnagar(Pageant Trainer), Manpreet Kaur (Show management), Shivani Khare (Communication Skill Trainer), Shikha Gayatri (Pageant Mentor), Smita Kanungo (Pageant Mentor). Rashi Singh Official Coordinator & MIQH head manager, Deepak Gupta(Brand Marketing Partner), Rahul Shawel (Pachouli Marketing Head).

The Finalist wore the Ethnic Attire by Muse Couture & Cocktail Attire By Gunjan Jain Couture.

Rammo Entertainment(Brand Marketing Partner), Jewels you Desire by Anjali Jain (Jewellery Partner), DCOP(Videography & Photography Partner), Club Mahindra (official Holiday Partner), Sugandhkala(Luxury Essence Partner) MyPencilDotCom (Magazine Partner), Abhiography (Shutter Partner), NK Studios (Media Partner), Uk International Beauty Academy (Makeup Team), Divya Jal (Official Hydration Partner), Pachouli Wellness Clinic (Wellness Partner), Ellen Terry London (Eyewear Partner), Global Republic (Fashion Partner) were associated with us. Awardees for MIQH Award night were Smita Gupta & Mansi Gupta

Saloni Agarwal, the organizer of Miss And Mrs India Queen of Heart 2022 told the media that this is her fifth season & it was a mega-successful event, all the roads are going to open for all the contestants who won this show. The models will be now provided with ad shoots & for different other projects. Everyone will be given work in the upcoming web series as well. Saloni Agarwal is wholeheartedly thankful to all chief guests, jury, contestants, & associates who made the show a huge success.

The registrations for Miss & Mrs India Queen of Hearts are Open for Season 6 happening in December 2023

