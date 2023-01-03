Mumbai, January 3: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out at a labourer's house in Etawah. As per reports, the fire broke out at a labourer's house in Barakhera village which falls under Ikdil police station area of ​​Etawah. Reports suggest that 13 animals were burnt alive after the house engulfed in blaze.

According to a report in UP Tak, the blaze erupted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Etawah's Barakhera village. Reportedly, the animals which were tied in the house died after the massive blaze erupted. Till the time the family members could douse off the fire, the animals were burnt to death. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Household items, goats and buffaloes were also burnt alive. While trying to douse off the fire, the villagers managed to save five buffaloes, however, they too suffered up to 80 percent burns. As per reports, the buffaloes are admitted in a hospital and are fighting for life.

Reports suggest that the massive fire broke out at the house of Puran Singh. While speaking about the incident, Singh said that he wasn't sure as how the fire broke out in his house. The massive fire also caused burn injures to Singh's children. Reports suggest that the fire caused a loss of Rs 5 lakh to the family. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

Sources said that Singh's family survive by working as labourers and grazing animals. Singh also claimed that the animals were burnt to death in front of his eyes. Dr Dharmendra Pandey, Veterinary officer said that 9 goats and 4 buffaloes were burnt to death due to the fire. Besides, five buffaloes suffered about 80 percent burns. He said that all efforts are being made to save the animals.

