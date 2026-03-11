SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11: In the evolving world of destination weddings, where experiences increasingly define celebrations, A2Z Events & Weddings has carved a distinctive space for itself as a brand that approaches weddings as thoughtfully designed experiences rather than conventional events.

Over the past eleven years, the company has built a reputation for curating culturally immersive and globally inspired celebrations that blend design thinking, storytelling, and operational precision. With more than 300 weddings delivered across destinations worldwide, A2Z Events & Weddings has steadily grown into a trusted creative partner for families seeking celebrations that are deeply personal and seamlessly executed.

What distinguishes the brand within the industry is its ability to conceptualize original experiential formats. A2Z Events & Weddings holds the rare distinction of being the only company to secure the Limca Book of Records twice for its original Intellectual Properties, along with recognition in the India Book of Records. These achievements reflect the brand's capability to transform creative ideas into large scale experiences that push the boundaries of traditional wedding design.

The company's work has also been recognized across prominent industry platforms. A2Z Events & Weddings received two honors at the Great Indian Wedding Awards, presented during the International Congress for Wedding Futures, celebrating its contribution to innovation within the wedding ecosystem. The brand was also awarded Best Sustainable Wedding at the EEMAX Global Awards 2025, acknowledging its commitment to responsible and environmentally conscious celebrations.

Further reinforcing the brand's leadership in the experiential events space, Co-Founder Zawedd Alii was recognized among the Outstanding 35 Under 35 by EVENTFAQS Media, highlighting his role in driving creative innovation within the industry.

Among its most notable milestones, the company has successfully curated two prestigious royal family weddings. Managing celebrations of this nature requires exceptional discretion, cultural sensitivity, and meticulous planning, further strengthening the brand's reputation for handling highly discerning and culturally significant occasions.

Building on this momentum, A2Z Events & Weddings is now expanding its dedicated wedding vertical to further strengthen its national and global destination wedding capabilities. The initiative represents a strategic step toward building a stronger ecosystem that supports complex multi destination celebrations for global clientele.

The specialized division will focus on deepening relationships with international hospitality partners while streamlining destination logistics including hotel coordination, guest transfers, and permissions in collaboration with local administrations. It will also strengthen partnerships with regional creative and vendor ecosystems across emerging and iconic destinations.

This expansion reflects the brand's long-term vision of delivering culturally immersive celebrations that remain effortless for families while maintaining the creative and experiential depth that defines the A2Z philosophy.

Speaking about the company's journey and vision, Aparajita Chowdhury, Founder and Creative Director of A2Z Events & Weddings, said:

"For us, a wedding is not an event, it is a deeply personal experience. Every destination we explore, every partnership we build, and every celebration we design reflects our commitment to creating moments that stay with our couples, their families & guests forever. After eleven years, our passion is stronger than ever, and we are excited to bring new destinations and fresh creative possibilities to the world of destination weddings."

As the destination wedding landscape continues to evolve globally, A2Z Events & Weddings is positioning itself at the intersection of creative vision, cultural understanding, and operational excellence, shaping celebrations that are designed with intention and remembered for a lifetime.

