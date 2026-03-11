Maharashtra is observing the 'Balidan Din' (Martyrdom Day) of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj today, March 11, 2026. This day commemorates the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. Across the state, citizens and political leaders are paying floral tributes to the warrior king, who remained steadfast in his principles until his final breath.Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remembered not only for his military brilliance but also for his unwavering commitment to Swarajya (self-rule) and his faith.

Significance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was captured by Mughal forces in 1689. Despite facing weeks of extreme physical torture, he refused to surrender the Maratha forts or renounce his religion. His execution on Phalguna Amavasya remains a defining moment in Indian history, symbolizing resistance against tyranny.

Digital Tributes and Community Observance

In the digital age, the observance has found a significant presence on social media. People are sharing messages, images, and inspirational quotes in Marathi to honor the "Dharmaveer" (Protector of Dharma).

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Din Quotes

Balidan Din 2026 Message

Shambhuraje Balidan Din Status

Historical Context and Legacy

Sambhaji Maharaj ruled the Maratha Empire for nearly nine years, a period marked by constant warfare against the Mughals, Siddis, Portuguese, and British. Despite being surrounded by powerful enemies, he successfully defended the borders of the Maratha state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).