New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Looking at the staggering number of young adults succumbing to serious health complications, the importance of physical well-being cannot be denied. However, people worldwide are exposed to several distractions preventing them from attaining their desired physique. While everyone needs to live in a healthy body, few have the perseverance to overcome the most notorious hurdle - the mind.

Considering this paradox that has seeped into the lives of individuals worldwide, Aakash Srivastava has devised a systematic approach to help them achieve the highest versions of themselves. The performance coach has launched Mindful Ideal Wellness - India's first quantified performance coaching program. The initiative is directed to take a deep dive into one's personality and reach the core of their problems.

Srivastava's program is based on the philosophy that individuals need to go beyond conventional practices like dieting and exercising to ensure holistic well-being. Personalized for every client, it follows the methodology of listing the hurdles that prevent an individual from attaining the desired fitness level and the areas they need to work on to reach their goals. The program then guides a client in prioritizing the underlying issues whose resolution will bring them closer to their target. This involves giving points to every circumstance standing between an individual and their goals, quantifying the results to be achieved.

Srivastava believes that the failure of an individual attaining their health goals is complicated and involves multiple factors that need systematic resolutions. Giving an example, he says, "If an individual wants to lose weight but is demotivated every time people make fun of them in the gym, the problem is not as simple as a lack of motivation. Its root lies in a lack of self-esteem and social anxiety. Unless they tackle these issues, the gym will never be the best solution to their weight problems."

Srivastava's philosophy behind Mindful Ideal Wellness relies on two primary goals - finding the best version of oneself and getting that version to work. In his opinion, every individual comprises different versions, one of which is the best and most productive. That version knows exactly what is wrong and which path would lead to growth and development. Srivastava's coaching program is designed to help his clients peel down the layers of their personalities to reach this ideal version of themselves.

This quantified performance coaching initiative is available in the form of 12-week programs with semi-annual and annual memberships. So far, Srivastava has been successful in helping clients belonging to different walks of life transform their bodies and attain holistic well-being, from young professionals to middle-aged homemakers. According to the feedback posted on his website, Mindful Ideal Wellness has helped a homemaker lose 3.5 kg in a week, guided a doctor to sustain her target weight, and assisted a working professional in losing weight without taking time out from her busy schedule, among others.

Having helped his clients achieve their target weights by building the right mindset, Srivastava harbors a dream of making India the "Health Capital" of the world. He also intends to contribute to the rise of new-age health influencers who stress the importance of building the right mindset along with going the conventional route of diet and exercise. Owing to his contribution in the realm of performance coaching, Srivastava has also been featured in Mid Day's list of India's 15 Most Influential Entrepreneurs To Lookout In 2023.

Srivastava decided to work on Mindful Ideal Wellness after he found a way out of his life's complexities by finding the best version of himself. Looking back at his journey, he says, "I was an MBA graduate with a high-paying job. According to conventional norms, I was living a fulfilled life. However, I found myself far from being satisfied. This is when I started working backwards to identify the root cause of my problem. This helped me discover the best version of myself and rewire my brain to understand that I was treading the wrong path. I found the treasure I was looking for when I transformed myself into an entrepreneur! This experience made me realize that if I can transform my life for the better, anyone can!"

To know more about Mindful Ideal Wellness and the stories shared by Srivastava's clients, visit his official website here: https://www.aakashsrivastava.com/

