New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/ATK): The School of Business Management at Noida International University recently organised a Solar Energy Conclave 2023 that was aimed at promoting green energy initiatives among students. The event was graced by Dr. Chetan Solanki, the solar man of India and a professor of IIT Bombay, who was the guest of honor. Alongside him, prominent industry personalities like Abhinav Mahajan, the director of IB Solar was invited as guest speakers to share their experiences and motivate students to participate in the Energy Swaraj 2020-2030 initiative.

The dean of the college set the tone for the event by highlighting the importance of reducing carbon footprints in our daily lives. He pointed out that everything we eat, wear, and do consumes energy, and it is necessary to take corrective measures to stop leaving harmful carbon footprints. This message was further reinforced by Dr. Solanki, who elucidated six factors of understanding climate change. He emphasised that each individual's contribution matters the most in mitigating the impact of climate change.

Abhinav Mahajan, the director of IB Solar & IB Energy, motivated students to follow their passion for green energy initiatives. He shared his own journey of becoming a solarpreneur and highlighted how young people can save the environment by embracing renewable energy. "I am honoured to have been a part of Solar Energy Conclave 2023 and to have had the opportunity to inspire and motivate the students to join the green energy sector. As someone who has taken the journey from a student to a solarpreneur, I strongly believe that the youth of our nation can play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of energy swaraj. IB Solar is committed to providing a platform for young and passionate minds to join this industry and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future.", expresses Mahajan. His words were inspiring and showed that opportunities like the Solar Energy Conclave validate IB Solar's position and contribution in the industry.

IB Solar is a leading player in the solar energy industry and is committed to promoting green energy initiatives. The Solar Energy Conclave unlocked the company's new mission of becoming an avenue for aspiring and passionate students who wish to join this industry. Mahajan's speech at the event demonstrated that the company is committed to creating opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the environment.

Overall, the Solar Energy Conclave was an excellent initiative that demonstrated the commitment of industry players and educational institutions to promote green energy initiatives. The event was a great platform for students to learn about renewable energy, network with industry players, and develop ideas for their own solar startups. The speeches by Dr Solanki, Abhinav Mahajan, Ashish, and Anurag were particularly inspiring and showed that the industry is committed to creating opportunities for young people in the green energy sector.

In conclusion, the Solar Energy Conclave was an excellent initiative that highlighted the importance of green energy initiatives and the role of young people in mitigating climate change. The event was a great platform for students to learn about renewable energy and develop ideas for their own solar startups. The speeches by industry leaders like Abhinav Mahajan demonstrated that opportunities like this validate the position of IB Solar in the industry and the company's contribution to creating a sustainable future. The Solar Energy Conclave is a testament to the commitment of industry players and educational institutions to promote green energy initiatives and create opportunities for young people in the sector.

