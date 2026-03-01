Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): A man allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself in Betul on Saturday night, officials said.

As per CSP Deepika Shinde, the victim was identified as Nikhil Ahakhe, who had come to stay in a house of an individual named Vinay.

The official informed that the victim shot himself as he had come to meet Vinay's sister-in-law, adding that the three knew each other previously.

"Nikhil Ahakhe, a resident of Betul district, had come to the house of a man named Vinay...He shot himself after coming here. The police are investigating the prima facie reason...Vinay's sister-in-law is a resident of Betul, and the two (Nikhil Ahakhe and Vinay's sister-in-law) knew each other previously...He had come here to meet her and shot himself," the official said.

Further investigation away. (ANI)

