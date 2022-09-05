New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/Mediawire): Founded in 1850, Australia's oldest university, the University of Sydney is one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

With a strong history of academic achievement, research impact and scholarship support, the University continues to have a big impact across the region.

World-leading Rankings

The University of Sydney has continued to rise in its ranking on a national and international level. Despite the disruption of the pandemic, the University of Sydney holds its position as one of the most sought-after universities for international students.

The university has maintained its prestigious position of being ranked in the top 50 universities globally every year since the QS rankings were established in 2004.

In 2022, The University of Sydney is ranked the 41st university in the world demonstrating steady growth year on year "We are very pleased to see such strong results for the University in these global rankings as we continue to build year on year. It is a testament to the calibre of our academic staff and our alumni and the impactful research we are producing," said Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott AO. The university is also 4th in the world for employability showing that graduates are in high demand and well regarded.

Generous Scholarships

At the University of Sydney, we value our relationship with India and its brightest minds. Each year we offer over AU USD 500,000 (INR27,500,000) in scholarships including the Sydney Scholars India Scholarship valued at AU USD 40,000 (INR2,200,000) a year. This scholarship is one of the most generous programs offered at the University with the aim to empower students from India to turn their passions into impact. Aryan Bhatia is a current recipient of this scholarship.

He is studying Bachelor of Engineering Honours. The scholarship has empowered Aryan to follow his passion for technology and is creating an app to help solve food wastage across farms in India, he says "Receiving the scholarship has been absolutely amazing because it has given me an opportunity to study at world-class universities like the University of Sydney, and I think that the knowledge that I gain here would really help me in developing this app and really help me solve the problem that the farmers in India face today." Other financial support includes the Sydney International Student Award which is a 20 per cent contribution to tuition fees for Indian students.

Welcoming Student Life:

"Once I came here, the community showed a lot of love, showed a lot of affection, I felt like I was at home.", a sentiment that you don't hear often from students studying abroad, however, the University of Sydney strives to ensure that our international students are equipped with resources, communities and support. Once Indian students join our friendly community, we offer plenty of support to make their transition to life in Sydney easy and comfortable. The University has over 250 clubs and societies for student to explore different cultures, interests and passions whilst making friends along the way. The Ekansh Indian Cultural Society brings people from all over the world, together, to celebrate India. Whether you are a student missing home or wanting to learn more about the Indian culture, this society embraces Indian representation and treats members like family. Cultural celebrations are fundamental to ensure that international students feel like they are at home. The Ekansh Society hosts Holi and Diwali celebrations to evoke a sense of belonging and community, "Celebrating the Holi Festival at the University of Sydney and dancing at the iconic Quad as international students, is definitely like a dream." says Ekansh society member Akhilla Ashok.

Research Impact

Research is a core strength for the University of Sydney. It is included in all levels of teaching and learning, business partnerships and our mission to find solutions to some of the world's biggest challenges across medicine and public health, sustainability and climate change, and food and water security.

During the pandemic, our researchers collaborated to sequence the SARS-CoV-2 genome, allowing scientists around the world to start developing vaccines. Hundreds of University of Sydney experts worked with colleagues around the world to chart a path through all aspects of the pandemic, in areas from public-health responses to vaccinations, psychology, social distancing, bioengineering for ventilators and more.

The University of Sydney has signed multiple partnerships with Indian institutions, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology and OP Jindal Global University.

Alongside partnerships, we value our relationships with Indian students and welcome more through study abroad programs and exchange opportunities, field schools, Industry and Community Project Units, Open Learning Environment programs, internships and short-term research placements.

Celebrating Diwali

