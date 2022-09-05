Mumbai, September 5: In a shocking incident that took place in Assam's Karimganj, a gynaecologist allegedly performed a Caesarean on a pregnant woman before her due date. According to reports, the alleged incident took place at Assam government hospital when the doctor performed a cesarean section procedure on the pregnant woman nearly three and a half months before her due date. The woman was due to deliver in December.

The incident took place on August 23 at Karimganj Civil Hospital. After the incident came to light, hospital authorities said that they are conducting an inquiry in order to ascertain the facts. Shockingly, the doctor realised that the foetus was premature when he stitched the incision.

Speaking to the Times of India, Karimganj DC Mridul Yadav said, "The report prepared by a team of doctors is now with the district joint director of health services. It will be forwarded to the directorate of health in Guwahati. The doctor reportedly did the C-section because the woman had an abortion earlier. It was believed to be a complicated pregnancy case."

Speaking to the Times of India, Karimganj DC Mridul Yadav said, "The report prepared by a team of doctors is now with the district joint director of health services. It will be forwarded to the directorate of health in Guwahati. The doctor reportedly did the C-section because the woman had an abortion earlier. It was believed to be a complicated pregnancy case."

As per reports, the doctor tried to suppress the matter and even asked the pregnant woman to not inform her family. However, the incident came to light when the woman's health deteriorated after she was discharged from the hospital. "We have received a report of such an incident. We are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the facts. Any action against the doctor or anyone else, if found to be erring, will be taken depending on the inquiry report," the hospital authorities said.

At present, the woman is said to be stable and undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Reports suggest that the foetus is unharmed after an ultrasound examination was done on Friday.

