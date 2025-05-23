Accurate Institute students participating in the Global Immersion Program in Malaysia

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23: In its ongoing efforts to provide students with unparalleled international exposure and learning opportunities, the Accurate Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida, successfully organized a week-long Global Immersion Program for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) students in Malaysia from May 21 to May 27, 2025. The program aimed to combine academic rigor with practical, real-world experiences in a global context, equipping students with the skills and insights needed to excel in today's interconnected business environment.

The highlight of the program was an exclusive visit to INTI International University, Malaysia, a premier institution known for its innovative approach to education. The visit included:

- Interactive Sessions: Students participated in an engaging session led by distinguished faculty and industry professionals. Discussions revolved around cutting-edge management topics, emphasizing innovation, leadership, and global business trends.

- Workshop Participation: The students actively engaged in a hands-on workshop focusing on advanced management strategies and decision-making processes. This session provided practical insights into global management practices, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

- Certificate Ceremony: At the culmination of their academic engagements, students were awarded certificates recognizing their active participation and commitment to learning.

- Collaboration Discussions: Faculty and administrative representatives from both Accurate Institute and INTI University deliberated on potential collaboration opportunities, exploring avenues for joint academic programs, research initiatives, and student exchange programs.

In addition to academic engagements, the program included industrial visits to renowned companies such as:

- Bufari Motor Company, Students observed innovative automotive technologies and manufacturing processes, gaining insights into the global automotive industry.

- Harriston Chocolate Boutique, this visit showcased Malaysia's chocolate-making heritage, emphasizing quality, craftsmanship, and market strategies in the food industry.

- Royal Selangor, the world-famous pewter manufacturer, illustrating heritage craftsmanship.

- Sime Darby Plantation Eco Garden, emphasizing sustainable practices in agriculture and environmental management.

In addition to academic and industrial engagements, the Global Immersion Program incorporated cultural exploration, allowing students to experience Malaysia's rich heritage and vibrant culture. Activities included exploring local landmarks, tasting authentic Malaysian cuisine, and interacting with local communities. These experiences added a new dimension to their global outlook, enhancing their cultural sensitivity and adaptability.

Poonam Sharma, Chairman, Accurate Institute, commented, "This initiative represents our commitment to providing global exposure to our students, enabling them to develop a competitive edge and adaptability in an ever-evolving business environment."

The students will return with enriched knowledge, global networks, and memories of an impactful international experience, ready to implement their learnings in future endeavors.

