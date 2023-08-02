NewsVoir

New Delhi-NCR [India], August 2: Ace Group, a renowned leader in the real estate sector, proudly announces the remarkable success of 'Ace 153', its highly anticipated IT/ITes project. Within hours of its unveiling, Ace 153 achieved an unprecedented feat by selling out all available units on the day of its launch, setting a new standard for excellence in modern IT/ITes real estate.

Located in the heart of Noida, Ace 153 has garnered immense attention from investors and businesses due to its innovative design, prime location, and a plethora of world-class amenities. Situated within 500m from the expressway and conveniently close to the metro station, Ace 153 has emerged as a game-changer in the IT/ITes landscape. The grand launch event witnessed over 1,000 esteemed channel partners, all expressing exuberant enthusiasm for Ace 153.

On receiving such an overwhelming and astounding response, Ajay Chaudhary, CMD of Ace Group said, "Ace 153 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The exceptional demand from our esteemed buyers affirms our belief in delivering top-notch projects that inspire success and elevate the standard of living. With its avant-garde design, strategic location, and an unparalleled array of amenities, Ace 153 goes beyond the expectations, offering an ideal environment for businesses to thrive."

Ace 153 boasts a central socializing arena, inviting office lobbies, premium facilities at Club Martini, breathtaking rooftop dining, refreshing al fresco options, and a meticulously planned retail boulevard. This impressive amalgamation sets a new paradigm of architectural brilliance and functionality, providing an unparalleled environment for businesses to flourish, combining productivity and luxury like never before.

Moreover, its strategic location along the route from Noida International Airport at Jewar ensures seamless connectivity and lucrative investment opportunities, making it the ultimate choice for IT/ITes ventures. Ace 153 transcends the conventional definition of a property development, presenting an exceptional IT/ITes space designed to elevate businesses to new heights.

Undoubtedly, the success of Ace 153 can be attributed to its strategic location, unique selling points (USPs), and exceptional facilities, offering businesses a competitive advantage and the promise of significant returns on investment. With this astounding achievement, Ace Group has redefined the IT/ITes real estate landscape, inspiring the industry beyond expectations.

