Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: ACG, the world's largest integrated supplier to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, successfully showcased its comprehensive suite of manufacturing, inspection, and process optimisation solutions at Pharma Pro&Pack 2025, held in Hyderabad.

Celebrating over 60 years of partnership with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers, ACG demonstrated how its blend of local expertise and global innovation continues to power smarter, safer, and more efficient pharma operations across India and the world.

World-class manufacturing technology

ACG Engineering presented its internationally developed oral solid dosage (OSD) machinery portfolio, including granulation, encapsulation, tablet pressing, and coating solutions. In its continuous pursuit of innovation, ACG Engineering also unveiled the SMARTCOATER™ X2 - an enhanced version of the SMARTCOATER™ X.ONE. Designed with a simplified user interface and operations, it aims to increase efficiency and deliver superior output. Visitors also got to see the PROTAB™ 700, a double-rotary tablet compression machine engineered for maximum productivity in large-scale batch production.

Vision inspection and traceability

With regulatory requirements becoming increasingly stringent, ACG Inspection is redefining quality and compliance for the pharmaceutical industry. At the forefront of innovation, they showcased the AI-powered vision inspection systems, 'QualiShield' and next-generation serialisation solutions - 'Verishield' designed by pharma specialists for pharma manufacturing. From tablets, foils, and blisters to bottles, our advanced systems ensure unmatched precision, accuracy, and reliability in every inspection. Coupled with robust end-to-end track & trace capabilities, they empower manufacturers to safeguard product integrity, meet diverse global compliance standards, and build trust with patients worldwide. Strengthening this ecosystem further, the End Consumer Engagement solutions powered by ACG Life Sciences Cloud provide powerful digital platforms to connect packaging with patients, driving transparency, safety, and smarter healthcare experiences.

Process optimisation

ACG also highlighted its state-of-the-art Process Development Lab in Shirwal, spanning over 5,000+ sq. ft. and equipped with advanced machinery, newly added containment systems, and a team with expertise in more than 3,500+ formulations.

The lab collaborates with manufacturers to resolve production challenges, optimise processes, and scale operations -- ensuring Indian pharma stays competitive on the global stage.

Nikhil Kulkarni, CEO of ACG Engineering, commented,

"For over six decades, we've grown alongside Indian pharma. At Pharma Pro & Pack 2025, we're proud to have showcased how our world-class machinery, inspection systems, and process optimisation solutions & services continue to enable operations safer, more efficient and reliable - while always standing by our customers as true partners."

About ACG

For over sixty years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better. As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards. Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents. Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

