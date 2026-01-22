Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the political parties of veteran actors Vijay and Kamal Hassan have been allotted their respective symbols by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The whistle symbol has been allotted to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor Vijay. Whereas, the battery torch symbol has been allotted to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party headed by Kamal Hassan.

"I am directed to state that the application of the following registered un-recognised political party(s) for conession in the allotment of a common symbol to its candidates being set up at the forthcoming General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry 2025-26, under the provisions of Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order,1968, have been accepted by the Commission," according to an order by the secretariat of the ECI to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

The allotment and usage of symbols is governed by the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The symbols are also available for allotment as "free symbol" to other candidates in the constituencies where the parties do not actually set up their candidates.

Moreover, the parties could also lose their symbols if they do not meet the requirement of a minimum number of candidates, that is, winning in 5 per cent of the total Assembly constituencies.

Both parties are set to debut in the upcoming assembly polls, vying to gain power by unseating the incumbent Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).

All the political parties have started gearing up for the elections, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami already announcing the party's first phase of the party's poll promises on January 17.

The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.

Vijay, the founder of TVK, himself has been embroiled in controversy, already facing questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI. (ANI)

