New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/GIPR): Achchi Khabar is a new, one-of-its kind, digital good news platform that is making waves with its debut.

It is centred on the idea of positive, happy, inspiring news that inspire and ignite hope and makes one feel good. This news initiative has received tremendous response from viewers who have been tired of negative and depressing news these days.

Richha Jain Kalra, is the Founder-Editor of Achchi Khabar. Richha has been a leading and very credible news anchor on national television for over 18 years. She is a seasoned editor who has delivered excellent shows and news content in the last two decades. Anupam Shrivastava, is the Co-founder and Executive Editor, Content at Achchi Khabar. He has a wealth of experience in news content in the popular news channels in the last 18 years.

"Achchi Khabar is a passion-driven venture where the idea is to spread positivity and bring news that makes a difference in people's lives and helps them get inspired", says Richha Jain Kalra, Founder-Editor of Achchi Khabar.

Achchi Khabar is a social initiative where we want to bringe a change in news consumption. News is not always negative. It can be a medium of inspiration and spreading goodness", says Anupam Shrivastava, Executive Editor, Content, Achchi KhabarAchchi Khabar has made a great start by becoming the media partner of United Nations Global Compact Network India for the Global Best Innovative HR and Sustainability Practices Championship 2021, in its maiden association.

