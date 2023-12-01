PNN

London [UK], December 1: Ease of doing business has been a cornerstone of economic policies, and it is the way forward for EurAsian bilateral relations.

In a testament to global collaboration, distinguished personalities, professionals, and dignitaries from India, the UK, and various other nations converged in London for the prestigious Eurasian Business Summit on November 24th, 2023. Achievers' World Magazine organised this global event with the Indian Achievers' Forum.

In a complex international environment, people who share values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights are equally convinced of the necessity to preserve the rules-based international order and effective multilateralism. India and the Eursian countries have common interests.

Due to their economies' scale, significance, and substantial trade ties, the European Union and its Asian counterparts have significant stakes in the global economic framework. Consequently, both regions are interested in fostering geopolitical stability and economic growth. Trade and investment are, therefore, integral factors in shaping EurAsian relations.

The Eurasian Business Summit 2023 is a testament to the power of collaboration, celebrating excellence, and fostering global partnerships for a brighter, interconnected future.

It was a gathering of over 100 delegates. It was attended by eminent professionals, diplomats, bureaucrats, and corporate leaders. The summit provided an unparalleled platform for exchange and discourse on international trade and business relations.

The achievements in business, education, enhancing social and cultural ties, or successful collaboration amongst the non-government setups in both regions throw up huge opportunities for growth and cooperation.

Harish Chandra, Managing Editor of Achievers' World Magazine, delivering the inaugural address, said, "India's global positioning has witnessed a remarkable improvement. The nation has now become a significant player on the world stage, contributing to discussions and initiatives that shape the global narrative."

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest was Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, UK. He said, "Indian business persons are welcome to set up projects, and I can assure you that the UK is a great country to work in. Together, India and UK can play an important role in promoting not only EurAsian business but also the global business."

The Guest of Honor, Nimisha Madhva, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to UK & Ireland, lauded the remarkable achievements of the winners at the Eurasian Business Summit 2023, applauding their unwavering dedication in elevating their countries' stature on the global stage. She said, "I invite all delegates to Uganda to explore business avenues in travel and trade. The opportunities are plenty, and it will bring people of different social and cultural backgrounds to help develop a new world."

Thomas Chazikadan, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Kottayam - Kerala, was also a guest of Honour at the event. He congratulated all the awardees. He said, "Achievers World has done well to bring such brilliant people together. It is an achievement, as is the achievement of the winners. I request everyone here to explore the opportunity to do business in our state of Kerala."

Mahendrasinh C Jadeja (Dada), VP - Global Indian Organisation (GIO), speaking at the event, outlined how Indians are contributing in all fields across the globe. Mahendra Jadeja said, "Global Overseas Indians could work with the Indian Achievers Forum to promote bilateral business relations between both countries and cultural exchange, as they are closely working for the Indian Diaspora".

Dignitaries from 10 countries graced the occasion, underscoring the event's global significance.

Lok Nath Mishra, MD & CEO of ICICI Bank UK PLC, shared insightful thoughts on the robust ties between India and the UK, emphasising their fruitful collaboration.

During the summit, various individuals and organisations were felicitated with the Achievers' World Leadership Award, Asian Business Leadership Excellence Award, International Achievers' Award, Global Indian Award, Golden Pinnacle and Mahatma Award.

Some of the award winners were-

1. K.Shyam Sundar Reddy,CEO & Founder,TSIT Digital Technologies Pvt Ltd, Karnataka - India

2. Prof. Deepali Singhee, Principal, J. D. Birla Institute ,West Bengal - India

3. Siddharth Jain, Partner, Madhya Bharat Ceramics, Madhya Pradesh- India

4. Dr. Imad A. Syed, Chief Executive Officer - Middle East and APAC Region, PiLog India Private Limited, Telangana - India

5. Manoj Kuppam, Site Reliability Engineering Lead, Medline Industries Inc, USA

6. Shikha Saxena, President & Chief Business Officer, Practo, Karnataka -India

7. Sachin Jain, Director, Bharat ICT Private Limited, Delhi - India

8. Hiten Patel, Founder, Mindscape Design, Gujarat- India

9. Jagjit Singh, Whole Time Director, Imperial Auto Industries Limited, Haryana - India

10. Dr. Rajesh B Gami, Director, Brichem Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat - India

11. Ravi Dave, USA

12. Kaushikkumar Patel, Director of Data Development, TransUnion LLC, USA

13. Rajendra S Jarawat, Managing Director, RJ Projects International Ltd., Dubai-UAE

14. Saravanan Janakiraman, CEO, Venture Automotive Tooling India Pvt. Ltd., Andhra Pradesh - India

15. Sneha Mandala, Telangana - India

16. Paroma Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Revolut Payments India Pvt. Ltd., Karnataka- India

17. Sachin Purohit, Managing Director, SS Global Merchants Limited, UK

18. Amit Kumar Das, CEO, Anjali Exports, West Bengal - India

19. Rajendrakumar Sharma, CMD, Spel Technologies Private Limited, Maharashtra- India

20. Chaitanya Kumar Kairamkonda, Data Engineer Mastery, MassMutual,USA

21. Ashutosh Tripathi, Senior Manager Application Engineering, Clara Analytics, USA

22. Gautham Mohandas, Associate, Charles River Associates USA

23. Ravi Kumar, Senior Product Manager - Technical, External Services, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon, USA

24. Sushil Kumar, Technology Program Manager, USA

25. Riyya Hari Iyer, Software Engineer, Brooks Automation LLC, USA

The felicitation of the esteemed awardees was followed by engaging speeches delivered by industry stalwarts Mr. Sanjay Thakur, Architect at San Studio, Dubai, and Mr. Ankur Ghosh, Founder & CEO of SSV Capital Limited, UK. Their words resonated with the audience, inspiring and motivating for future endeavours.

Concluding the event optimistically, Achievers' World Magazine congratulated the award winners, acknowledging their remarkable and noteworthy contributions to their respective fields.

The delegation also paid homage to the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square, Westminster.

