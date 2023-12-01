Mumbai, December 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature to allow users to choose their "username" for their accounts. The new "username" feature is still under development but will soon be rolled out for beta testers and finally for the end-users. On November 30, the company rolled out the "Chat lock" feature for iOS beta testers and for other users.

Now, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will help users keep their identities distinct and more private. WhatsApp's new feature, "username", will reduce the usage of phone numbers and help increase in users' privacy. The new feature is still under development but will soon be announced by the platform. The feature will be rolled out in the future updates of the WhatsApp app for both iOS and Android-powered devices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Chat Lock Shortcut’ Feature for iOS Beta Testers, Soon To Roll Out for Users in Coming Days.

WhatsApp Testing "Username" Feature, What To Expect?

As per the WABetaInfo post. The new feature will let users to search for other users by their configured "username." The post further said that the new WhatsApp feature will enhance the process of connecting with others and improve privacy. According to the post, creating a WhatsApp username will be optional. If the users do not want to use this feature, they can proceed with an account with a mobile number. WhatsApp Chat Lock New Feature: Meta-Owned App Launches Secret Code, Different From Phone Password, To Protect Sensitive Chats.

From the beginning, WhatsApp has focused on privacy through its end-to-end encrypted chat support. The new feature will give more power to users who want to keep their mobile numbers private from any third person. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will let users to control their anonymity and personal information. The users on WhatsApp can search for their friends and family using this feature by their unique "username", and will limit exchanging phone numbers explicitly.

