PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Carrying forward a tradition she has followed for years, Actress Mishikka Chaurasia once again dedicated her birthday to giving back. Turning 27, she marked the day with acts of kindness, touching lives and spreading smiles across the city.

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Interestingly, Mishikka Chaurasia shares her birthday on 24th April alongside the legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Varun Dhawan.

The day began on a spiritual note as Mishikka attended the first aarti at Siddhivinayak Temple - Mumbai at 5:30 AM, seeking blessings for strength and positivity.

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Continuing her annual ritual of service, she spent time at King Edward Memorial Hospital, where she helped serve lunch to over 1000+ people. Adding a personal touch, Mishikka also participated in preparing a sweet dessert in the Akshay Chaitanya NGO kitchen, making the meal even more special.

She further celebrated the day by distributing gifts to children, encouraging them to engage in fun and creative summer activities, making her birthday memorable for many young smiles.

Sharing her thoughts, Mishikka Chaurasia said, "This is something I have been doing for years, and it has become a very important part of my birthday. For me, it's about gratitude and staying connected to people. Celebrating with them, sharing a meal, and seeing those smiles is what truly makes my day special."

Through her consistent efforts, Mishikka Chaurasia continues to inspire by showing that true celebration lies in giving, making her birthday not just a personal milestone, but a day of meaningful impact.

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