New Delhi [India], July 28: Actress Tejaswi Madivada & Mr.Praveen Kumar Vedmutha Inaugurates ECOLUXE - its first flagship Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery Store in Vijayawada with special guest Mrs. Anju Devi-Director of GoldMedal Mrs. Nagalakshimi Pathi - Joint Secretary Seva Bharathi, Mrs. Lalitha Pathi - Member of FICCI FLO Mrs. Dara Karuna Sree - Mediation Member, Consumer Court & Mrs. Sowjanya Kancherla - Data Analyst

In a bold fusion of elegance, ethics, and innovation, Ecoluxe proudly unveils its premier collection of luxury lab-grown diamond jewellery, elevating sustainable fine jewellery to the highest level of craftsmanship and design. Jewellery has always been luxury and it will always be. What Ecoluxe wants is luxury to be eco friendly and economical.

The ECOLUXE Founders Mr.Siddhant Sanghvi & Mr.Pratik Kothari Says Ecoluxe has an exquisite collection of lab grown diamond jewellery at its showroom for all age groups and all ethnicities, who want to elevate their glamour & tradition

What sets Ecoluxe apart from other lab grown jewellers is that Ecoluxe has its own manufacturing unit. Ecoluxe has a dedicated team of in-house diamond graders, designers, skilled craftsmen and an excellent sales team. Ecoluxe brings the diamond jewellery right from the factory to our showroom, thus gaining an edge over other jewellers.

Ecoluxe jewellery has a colossal collection of diamond gold jewellery comprising rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Since Ecoluxe has its own manufacturing unit, they undertake make to order jewellery designs. Ecoluxe can customize the jewellery depending on the individual needs.

ECOLUXE plans to open 10 retail stores in the next 1 year and offer a franchisee model . Ecoluxe has also undertaken an initiative to empower women. It offers a special plan for the women entrepreneurs to be associated with Ecoluxe with minimum investment and maximum benefits for clients and franchisee owners.

Ecoluxe also has its presence in international markets. Ecoluxe regularly visits and conducts exhibitions in the U.S.A., Australia, UK and far east regions.

To commemorate the occasion, Ecoluxe is offering a 30% discount on diamond prices and a 50% discount on making charges. Ecoluxe is also offering a free gold coin* (T&C) for every purchase above 15,000/- to its customers till 31st July, 2025.

Dignitaries from different industries and reputed bodies visited the inauguration of the showroom because of its strong presence and wide variety of lab grown diamond jewellery.

Do visit us @ at Building 40-1-52, MG Road , Israelpet, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 520010.

At Your Service Of Trust & Tradition

