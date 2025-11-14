Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements Limited and its subsidiaries, has become the first company in the Indian cement sector to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, marking a major step towards nature-positive manufacturing and sustainable construction.

With this, Adani Cement joins a select group of seven global cement players that have embraced the TNFD framework. The company said it will begin formal TNFD-aligned disclosures from FY26 as part of its broader ESG strategy.

Announcing the development, Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "Our adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement's journey towards nature-positive growth and climate leadership. We are proud to be the first in our industry to commit to TNFD-aligned disclosures, reflecting our belief that responsible business is the foundation of long-term success. This commitment builds on our recent advances in decarbonisation, including the world's first commercial deployment of Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology."

According to the company, the TNFD adoption builds on its existing climate and nature-risk assessment practices aligned with global frameworks.

Adani Cement said it has already undertaken large-scale afforestation with over seven million trees planted, achieved 12x water positivity, and implemented biodiversity conservation initiatives across its operations.

Bahety added"We are accelerating progress towards Net Zero, enhancing biodiversity, and building resilience across our operations.

Our focus on innovation, digitalisation, and renewable energy, supported by the Adani Group's integrated ecosystem, positions us to deliver superior value for all stakeholders while supporting India's sustainable development goals."

Ambuja Cements and ACC currently offer a portfolio in which over 85 per cent of products are blended green cement. Adani Cement aims to reach 30 per cent AFR usage and 60 per cent green power share by FY28.

The company said that strengthening nature-related disclosures is expected to guide the industry towards more sustainable and climate-resilient practices.

Adani Cement is also among the few global large-scale cement players with SBTi-validated net-zero targets and is the world's first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID) under IRENA. (ANI)

