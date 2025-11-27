Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), in collaboration with Prime Aero Services LLP, has finalised agreements to acquire a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), India's largest independent flight training and simulation provider, for an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore, an official press release said.

FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering comprehensive pilot training--from commercial pilot licences to type ratings, recurrent training and specialised skill courses.

The company is certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and runs state-of-the-art simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with significant expansion capacity. It also operates one of India's largest flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

India's defence pilot training ecosystem is emerging as a major opportunity, mirroring trends in civil aviation where simulator-based training lowers costs and improves safety and efficiency. FSTC has outlined robust growth plans to scale across both defence and civil domains.

"This acquisition is the next step in our strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO [Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul], defence MRO and full-stack flight training," said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

"With Indian airlines expected to induct 1,500+ aircraft, the requirement for certified pilots will multiply sharply. At the same time, the government's thrust on advanced training and mission rehearsal for armed forces creates new opportunities in defence simulation. In line with our philosophy of helping build a secure nation, we aim to support the next generation of Indian defence pilots."

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Horizon Aero Solutions Limited (HASL)--a joint venture of ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP--is a step-down subsidiary of AEL. (ANI)

