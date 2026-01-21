Davos, Switzerland, January 21: President Donald Trump has sparked intense social media debate following a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, where he appeared to confuse the nations of Iceland and Greenland. During a 70-minute address focused on his administration’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, the President repeatedly referred to the territory as "Iceland," leading to a wave of online mockery and diplomatic questions from European allies.

Confusion on the World Stage

The verbal slip occurred as President Trump was outlining his strategic vision for the Arctic. While urging NATO allies and the Danish government to enter "immediate negotiations" for the sale of Greenland, he told the audience, "They’re not there for us on Iceland," and later claimed the U.S. stock market had "took a dip" because of the situation in "Iceland." While Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark that the President has sought to annex, Iceland is a fully independent sovereign republic. The mix-up was immediately flagged by journalists and delegates in the Congress Center, as the two North Atlantic nations have entirely different legal and political statuses. ‘I Stopped So Many Wars, Including India-Pakistan War’, Says US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos.

Greenland Acquisition: "A Small Ask"

Despite the confusion, the central focus of the President's speech was his formal demand for the United States to obtain "right, title, and ownership" of Greenland. He described the territory as a "big, beautiful piece of ice" and argued that U.S. control is essential for international security. "All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," Trump said, though his frequent substitution of "Iceland" throughout the hour-long session created a narrative of geographical confusion. He assured the forum that he would not use military force to achieve the acquisition but warned that the U.S. would "remember" if allies refused to negotiate.

Social Media and Diplomatic Reaction

The error quickly went viral, with the hashtag #Iceland trending globally on X (formerly Twitter). Critics used the moment to question the President’s preparation for such a high-stakes diplomatic proposal, while memes highlighting the geographical distance between the two nations flooded the internet. Diplomatic reactions have been more measured but firm. Danish officials at the summit reiterated that Greenland is not for sale, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for "predictable" international relations. ‘Europe Is Not Heading in the Right Direction’: Donald Trump Criticises Europe at Davos 2026, Praises US Economic Growth and Policy Shifts (Watch Video).

Trump Confuses Iceland With Greenland at Davos

A demented Donald Trump confused Greenland with Iceland as a silent crowd watches in horror as the President of the USA humiliates himself, slurring badly and visibly disoriented pic.twitter.com/nQfwGRwGeo — David Pakman (@dpakman) January 21, 2026

Trump now confusing Greenland with Iceland multiple times pic.twitter.com/nDvufNVB6T — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2026

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: "They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money." pic.twitter.com/Iu9CI6M2ku — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

Background: A Long-Standing Ambition

President Trump’s interest in Greenland dates back to 2019, but he has intensified his efforts since returning to office in 2025. His 2026 Davos appearance was intended to pressure European leaders into a "real estate deal" for the island, which he claims is a natural extension of North America. Today’s speech marks one of the most aggressive attempts to date to bring the issue to the forefront of the global economic agenda, though the "Iceland" gaffe has, for many, overshadowed the policy objectives of the visit.

