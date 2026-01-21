India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand face off tonight, on 21 January 2026, in the opening fixture of their five-match IND vs NZ T20I series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. With the T20 World Cup set to begin in just over two weeks, both sides view this series as a vital "dress rehearsal." India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are seeking redemption following a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded ODI leg of the tour. Security Breach At Hotel Stuns Rohit Sharma As Woman Seeking Funds For Ailing Daughter Approaches Former India Captain, Shouts 'Please Help Me' (Watch Video).

India have already confirmed a significant change to their top order: with Tilak Varma sidelined due to injury, Ishan Kishan returns to the side to bat at number three. This marks Kishan's first appearance for the national team in over a year.

The Indian squad is also bolstered by the returns of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both of whom were rested during the ODI series. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, welcome back key specialists including Matt Henry and Mark Chapman, as they look to build on their historic ODI success on Indian soil. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Next International Match?.

India vs New Zealand Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes