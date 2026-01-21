OUT! Hardik Pandya had made the ball talk, and a bit of movement gets the better of the batter. And Rachin Ravindra departs for a five-ball 1. Ravindra went for the maximum, but managed an edge to the slip fielder. Ravindra c Abhishek Sharma b Hardik Pandya 1(5)
OUT! Arshdeep Singh removes the in-form Devon Conway. The wicket belongs to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who takes a brilliant one-handed catch as Conway could manage an edge while hitting the drive. Conway c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 0(2)
Rinku Singh's unbeaten 44 off 20 has helped India reach their highest-ever T20I score against New Zealand. Singh smashed 20 runs in the final over, which might have been a mistake by Mitchell Santner. India finished on 238 for 7, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 84.
OUT! Axar Patel departs for five off five. This has been the story for India: whenever the runs start flowing, a wicket falls and disrupts the innings. Patel went for the expansive drive and perished, smart bowling from Kristian Clarke.
OUT! Hardik Pandya, who looked apart in the middle, holes out trying to hit Jacob Duffy over the mid-wicket region. Duffy managed to produce a bit of movement off the pitch that got the better of Pandya. Rinku Singh and Axar Patel will need to stay in the middle if India have to reach a respectable total from hereon. Hardik Pandya c Chapman b Jacob Duffy 25(16)
OUT! This is the third wicket in as many overs for New Zealand, and India have, as usual, suffered a collapse in the middle phase of their innings. Shivam Dube wanted to flick the ball, but could only manage an edge, handing Kyle Jamieson his second wicket of the contest. India have lost half their side. Shivam Dube c and b Jamieson 9(4)
OUT! Ish Sodhi has the final laugh, as Abhishek Sharma gets dismissed for 84. Sharma tried his luck for the third time this over, but failed to connect the ball with the bat turning in his hand, and managed to mishit the ball to long-on. Abhishek Sharma c Jamieson b Ish Sodhi 84(35)
OUT! Captain removes captain as Mitchell Santner gets rid of Suryakumar Yadav. This is the fourth time Santner has dismissed Yadav in T20s. A fuller ball, which Yadav failed to connect, brought an end to a 99-run third-wicket stand as well. Suryakumar Yadav c Tim Robinson b Santner 32(22)
After back-to-back wickets, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have managed to bring India back into the contest. Sharma in particular took an attack to Kiwi bowlers, before Yadav joined in the festivities. Both batters have added 90 runs in 43 balls.
FIFTY! Abhishek Sharma reaches his seventh T20I half-century. Sharma reached his landmark in 22 balls, which included four fours and as many sixes. His blitz sees the third wicket stand cross 50-runs as well with Suryakumar Yadav.
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India and New Zealand face off tonight, on 21 January 2026, in the opening fixture of their five-match IND vs NZ T20I series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium. With the T20 World Cup set to begin in just over two weeks, both sides view this series as a vital "dress rehearsal." India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are seeking redemption following a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded ODI leg of the tour.
India have already confirmed a significant change to their top order: with Tilak Varma sidelined due to injury, Ishan Kishan returns to the side to bat at number three. This marks Kishan's first appearance for the national team in over a year.
The Indian squad is also bolstered by the returns of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both of whom were rested during the ODI series. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, welcome back key specialists including Matt Henry and Mark Chapman, as they look to build on their historic ODI success on Indian soil.
India vs New Zealand Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes