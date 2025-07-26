New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India is steadily transforming into a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing, with a strong push towards self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

At Adani Defence and Aerospace's facility in Kanpur, company CEO Ashish Rajvanshi highlights that India is steadily transforming into a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing, with a strong push towards self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

He noted that the country is developing growing capability in next-generation weapon systems, powered by technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cyber warfare, and network-centric platforms.

Rajvanshi noted that Adani Defence entered the defence manufacturing sector in 2018-19 and today stands among the largest private defence manufacturing entities in the country.

The Kanpur facility is currently producing small-calibre ammunition. Soon, production of large-calibre defence weapons will also begin. The factory has an annual production capacity of 150 million rounds, which will be scaled up to 300 million by December 2025.

According to Rajvanshi, the facility is an example of indigenous manufacturing. Key processes, including primer filling, casing, and final assembly, are managed by Indian experts, ensuring complete Atmanirbharta. An integrated firing range on-site enables real-time testing of indigenously developed weapons and ammunition for accuracy and reliability.

Highlighting India's technological leap in defence, an expert told ANI that Adani Defence is now developing weapons integrated with AI. These advanced systems are capable of identifying targets, making autonomous decisions, and engaging tackling with high precision. The expert said that these weapons are useful in modern warfare scenarios.

Rajvanshi also revealed that Adani Defence is working on missile systems ranging from short to long range, all designed and developed in India. The company is collaborating with DRDO on critical projects like Surface to Air Missiles and Anti-Radiation Missiles (Rudram Series).

Recently, the ULPGM (Ultra-Light Precision Guided Missile) was showcased, capable of striking targets accurately at a range of 2.5 to 3.5 km even in GPS denied or jamming environments.

The development of a Naval Missile System for the Indian Navy is also underway. To date, the company has supplied over 350 missile systems to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, all fully "Made in India" and built on indigenous technology.

The company's CEO also confirmed that the AK-203 assault rifle, developed under an India-Russia joint venture, is now being fully manufactured in India.

Three phases of production are complete, and deliveries to the Army have begun. The rifles will also be exported in the future.

Rajvanshi said Adani Defence has invested over Rs 7,000 crore in the sector and is working with more than 75 Indian suppliers. It is now also beginning domestic production of crucial components such as primers and propellants, which will further reduce costs and enhance technical self-reliance.

Rajvanshi emphasized that Adani Defence's vision is not merely commercial but a national responsibility to transform India into a global defence power. It is creating technical employment for youth, enhancing national security, and positioning India as a strong defence partner on the world stage, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

