Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited, through its various wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries, has operationalized an aggregate 480.1 MW power projects at its mega Khavda renewable energy site in Gujarat.

With the commissioning of the plants, the Adani Group company's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,217.9 MW, it informed stock exchanges late on Saturday in a filing.

The new plants would commence power generation today -- March 30, 2025.

Adani Green Energy Limited is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over an area of 538 sq km after which the project would be the planet's largest power plant.

Adani Green Energy Limited will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project.

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through coal-fired electricity, and renewable energy is seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power.

At COP26 held in 2021, India as a whole committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

