Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Adani Group has posted a stellar performance in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 with its EBITDA hitting an all-time high of Rs 90,000 crore (USD 10.5 billion).

It also made a record capital expenditure of Rs 126,000 crore (USD 14.7 billion) in 2024-25. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to an all-time high of Rs 40,565 crore in 2024-25.

Also Read | Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Eliminator Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch LQ vs KK Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The conglomerate as a whole witnessed a Return on Asset of 16.5 per cent, which it claimed to be one of the highest globally in the infrastructure space.

"Prudent capital allocation has led to steady Return on Asset (ROA) at 16 per cent, showcasing no compromise on ROA to achieve high growth," it said in a statement.

Also Read | When Is Vat Savitri Vrat 2025? Know Sabitri Brata Date, Timings and Significance of the Auspicious Day When Married Women Fast for the Long Life of Their Husbands.

On Thursday, Adani Portfolio released 2024-25 results and credit compendium covering all its listed entities, summarising the key developments across the portfolio companies.

"A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets of 16.5 per cent, which is amongst the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors," said Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, GCFO, Adani Group.

"Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz. Tax Transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies," he added.

Here are some of the company-wise key highlights for 2024-25:

Adani Enterprises:

ANIL Solar Module sale increased 59 per cent year-on-year to 4263 MW. Expansion of the TopCon module and cell line for an additional capacity of 6 GW has started.

Pax movements across Adani Airports rose by 7 per cent year-on-year to 94.4 million and cargo movements was up by 8 per cent year-on-year to 1.09 million tonne.

Highest ever 2,410.1 Lane-KMs were constructed in the road business. 7 out of 8 under-construction projects are now 70 per cent complete.

500 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes per Annum) Copper smelter at Mundra is now operational and will be fully ramped up in the coming months.

Adani Green Energy:

Operational capacity increased by 30 per cent to 14,243 MW with the addition of 2,710 MW solar and 599 MW wind power plants.

Adani Energy Solutions:

Transmission order book increased 3.5x to Rs 59,936 crore (USD 7 billion) from Rs 17,000 crore (USD 2 billion) a year ago.

Won seven new transmission projects during 2024-25, including Rajasthan Phase III Part-I (Bhadla - Fatehpur HVDC transmission line). This is the AESL's largest order win to date.

Adani Power:

Power generation at 102 billion units was 20 per cent higher year-on-year.

Operational capacity has now increased to 17.5 GW, taking Adani's total utility portfolio to over 30 GW.

Adani Power:

Power generation at 102 billion units was 20 per cent higher year-on-year.

Operational capacity has now increased to 17.5 GW, taking Adani's total utility portfolio to over 30 GW.

Ambuja Ltd

ACL has now crossed 100 MTPA capacity--an increase of 21 MTPA since 2023-24 end. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)