Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): Adani Realty, the real estate arm of the diversified Adani Group, has been honoured with the prestigious Grohe Hurun India Visionary Real Estate Brand of the Year Award at the Real Estate Leaders' Conclave 2025, held here in the national capital, a company statement said Friday.

The award recognises Adani Realty's exceptional growth, forward-thinking approach, and commitment to shaping the future of Indian real estate through innovation, sustainability, quality, and customer-centric development.

"This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering focus on building world-class developments and our belief in transformative growth led by purpose and precision," said a spokesperson from Adani Realty.

Adani Realty's journey began in 2010 with the launch of Shantigram -- a 600-acre integrated township in Ahmedabad.

Since then, the company has steadily expanded across asset classes including residential, commercial, and social infrastructure, with a presence in high-growth urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Today, the company boasts 24 million square feet of completed development, with over 7,000 families residing across projects delivered by Adani Realty.

In 2024, it was valued at Rs 56,500 crore, topping the Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 100 list as the highest-valued unlisted real estate firm in the country.

"The award underscores Adani Realty's continued evolution as a brand that balances visionary ambition with grounded execution, earning the trust of customers and industry peers alike," Adani Realty said in the statement.

Hurun Report, founded in London in 1999 and launched in India in 2012, is renowned for its authoritative lists that track wealth creation, innovation, and philanthropy, including the India Rich List and Hurun India 500. (ANI)

