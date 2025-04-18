Bengaluru Weather Updates Live: Toss in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Delayed Due to Continuous Rain

Some good news for the fans, as rain has completely stopped and the toss has been delayed due to the wet outfield. The Bengaluru stadium has one of the best drainage facilities in India, and it is expected that the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will start anytime soon.

Oh dear! The drizzle is back, and the umpires have headed back to the dressing room. We should have had the first ball now, but the continuous rain in Bengaluru has made everyone wait. A good number of people are at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they all have to wait for a longer period.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing its midway and will witness two in-form teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, lock horns in match 34 of the tournament on April 18. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Scorecard here. Both teams are in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table, with RCB in third and PBKS in fourth, with 8 points each. This contest will be crucial as RCB, with a win, could move to the second spot, while PBKS can rise to the third. What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?.

RCB heading into the contest will be high on confidence with a win in their last IPL 2025 match, but will be wary that the franchise is yet to win a game at home this season. So far, RCB have lost all their matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and will be hoping to break the chain of losses. At home, RCB's major concern has been their bowling, which have been guilty of leaking runs under crunch moments.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming off a miraculous win over Kolkata Knight Riders and will look to take that high into the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru. So far, PBKS have won two out of their three away matches, which may worry RCB, who have been poor at home this season. The bowling unit has been leading the franchise to wins in the last few matches, while the batting has come under fire despite a stellar start to the competition. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 34.

Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash