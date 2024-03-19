Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 19 (ANI): Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has won an International Safety Award for calendar year 2023 from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe.

AVPPL is one of 269 global organisations to win a distinction in the International Safety Awards 2024, out of the total of 1,124 that won the award.

The organisations span all sectors, with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 49 countries worldwide, with 269 organisations awarded a distinction, 456 a Merit and 399 a Pass.

Now in their 66th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world that have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill-health during the previous calendar year.

They also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to well-being and mental health at work.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ, said, "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country. "

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, "The vision of British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also to workplace well-being and impelling others to follow suit. Our heartfelt congratulations to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited; all of those working there should be enormously proud of their achievement."

The International Safety Awards scheme is open to organisations of all types, sizes and sectors in the U.K. and internationally, both members of the British Safety Council and non-members, and relate to the health and safety management at a specific site or business unit. The awards include a range of auto enter awards as well as free to enter awards.

Applicants must answer a series of online questions about their management of health and safety risks during the previous year which are assessed by a team of independent health and safety professionals. If the application meets the required standard, a pass, merit or - for exceptional submissions - a distinction is awarded.

Selected high scoring winning organisations are shortlisted for additional recognition in auto entry awards including Sector, Company, Country, and a Chief Adjudicators Award for the highest scoring applicant/s. These awards are judged by independent adjudicator panels. (ANI)

