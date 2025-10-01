New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 190 million loan to support the development of the Indore Metro Rail Project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing urban mobility, reducing pollution, and promoting inclusive growth in Madhya Pradesh, as per a company press release.

"The project will finance the construction of an 8.62-kilometre underground metro line with seven stations, connecting congested areas of Indore to the airport. Designed with modern features, the metro will incorporate accessibility elements for the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities, including ramps, lifts, CCTV surveillance, and emergency response systems," the release said.

"Indore's rapid urbanisation has led to congestion, pollution, and limited mobility for vulnerable populations," said ADB Country Director for India, Mio Oka. "This project will not only modernise public transport but also empower women and marginalised communities through targeted employment and entrepreneurship opportunities."

The metro line is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, "by an estimated 12,414 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually," and improve air quality in one of India's fastest-growing urban centers.

The initiative includes multimodal integration with existing bus and feeder services, improving access to educational institutions and markets. Commercial spaces at select stations will be allocated to women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, with safety audits and ridership data guiding future improvements.

The release said that a multimodal integration study will also be conducted to optimise connectivity between metro, airport, railway, and bus systems. ADB's support includes planning initiatives that benefit women and girls, with internship and training programs designed to build capacity among women in the transport sector.

Additionally, ADB will collaborate with existing transit-oriented development (TOD) technical assistance to enhance Indore's TOD planning and policy.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) will implement the project, with operations expected to begin by January 2030. (ANI)

