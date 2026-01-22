Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received approval of Rs 2,247.24 crore from the Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-Phase IV (PMGSY-IV) for the construction of 294 new rural roads covering a total length of 1,538.608 km across the state, according to a release.

The approval follows a recent meeting between Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh in New Delhi.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery: INR 20 Crore Dream Fuels Record Rush as Ticket Sales Cross 5 Million Ahead of Draw.

Under PMGSY-IV, the sanctioned roads will provide all-weather connectivity to over 250 rural habitations. As many as 429 unconnected or underdeveloped villages will be linked with pucca roads for the first time. The project will be jointly funded by the Centre and the State, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all works have already been prepared, the release said.

During the January 8-9 meeting, Vikramaditya Singh had sought early approval for the state's PMGSY-IV proposals and also raised pending issues related to the clearance of three road packages in the Dodra-Kwar area, the completion of residual PMGSY-I works, and the release of around ₹76 crore pending with the Centre. The Union Minister assured full cooperation and support.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 in Raigad: Shiv Sena’s Bharat Gogawale To Unfurl Tricolour on Republic Day Instead of NCP’s Aditi Tatkare; Here’s Why.

The newly sanctioned road network is expected to significantly improve access to education, healthcare, agricultural markets, and employment opportunities in remote and hilly regions. The roads to tribal and border areas will also strengthen disaster management, emergency healthcare access, and the supply of essential commodities.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the sanction of over Rs 2,247 crore under PMGSY-IV is a historic step towards strengthening rural infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. He added that in a hilly state, roads are the lifeline of development, and the department is committed to completing the projects in a time-bound, quality-driven manner.

The Public Works Department has prepared a detailed action plan focusing on quality assurance, road-safety audits, environmental compliance, and the use of modern technology. The progress of the works will be monitored through the OMMAS portal, while district administrations and field officers have been directed to complete the formalities and initiate construction at the earliest, ensuring transparency and local employment generation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)