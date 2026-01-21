Hollywood actor Kristen Bell, known for her work in films like The Good Place and Nobody Wants This, is set to return to host the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards, reported Deadline. Speaking on the same, Bell expressed her excitement about returning to the stage for the third time after 2018 and 2025. Oscars 2026 Nominations: When and Where To Watch Ceremony LIVE in India.

"I've enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third. What I'm most excited for is the fact that I'll be doing what every actor does best...sing," she said, as quoted by Deadline. Kristen Bell, who famously voiced the character of Princess Anna in the Frozen films, hosted last year's awards ceremony, where she began her opening monologue with a homage to the Disney film.

"Do you want to be an actor?" she said to the tune of 'Frozen' song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?". Prior to that, she served as the first-ever host of the Actor Awards since its inception in 1995.

On Kristen Bell's return for the hosting duties, Jon Brockett, showrunner and executive producer for the awards, said, "She knows this show, she knows this community, and she knows how to keep everyone entertained and laughing without ever losing the heart of the night. Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family. One you actually want to hang out with." Meanwhile, the nominations for the 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), now officially known as the Actor Awards 2026, have already announced.

While Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another emerged as the most-nominated film of the year with a record-breaking seven nods, other films leading the nominations include Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. Michael B Jordan's Sinners bagged the second-most nominations with five nods.

On the television front, The Studio topped the list with five nominations, while Adolescence and The White Lotus secured four nominations each. The Actor Awards 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 1, just two weeks ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.