New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has greenlit an additional financing injection of USD 200 million for the Uttarakhand Integrated and Resilient Urban Development Project.

According to ADB, the move aims to extend access to reliable water supply and upgrade sanitation facilities in Uttarakhand, India.

ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Na Won Kim emphasized the collaboration with India to align with the goals of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Kim said, "ADB has been working with India to attain the goals of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Swachh Bharat Mission, the country's urban programs promoting urban water supply and sanitation and stormwater drainage. This additional support will improve and enhance the access and delivery of safe drinking water and sanitation services in additional project towns in climate-vulnerable Uttarakhand."

These national urban programs focus on promoting urban water supply, sanitation, and stormwater drainage.

The new funding will specifically target climate-vulnerable Uttarakhand, enhancing safe drinking water access and sanitation services in additional project towns.

It builds upon the USD125 million loan sanctioned in November 2021 for water supply and sanitation services in Dehradun and Nainital.

Key aspects of the project include the construction of an 817-kilometre piped water supply network in Haldwani and Tanakpur, ensuring round-the-clock water supply and incorporating innovative nonrevenue water management through artificial intelligence-based leak detection technologies.

Additionally, water meters will be installed in 45,000 poor and vulnerable households to encourage efficient water consumption.

In terms of sanitation improvements, the project will focus on Dehradun and Haldwani. It includes the construction of a sewage treatment plant with a co-treatment facility, the installation of 268 kilometres of sewer pipes, 99 kilometres of stormwater drainage, and the connection of 12,000 households to the sewer network.

For households not linked to the sewer networks, faecal sludge and septage management will be provided.

The initiative also incorporates the construction of stormwater drainage to enhance climate resilience in these towns.

Beyond infrastructure, ADB's support will deploy computerized maintenance and management systems in Haldwani and Tanakpur for efficient asset management and the modernization of water and sanitation services operation and maintenance.

Furthermore, the project will contribute to institutional and urban governance reforms, strengthening the governance capacity of urban local bodies. Awareness campaigns and behavioural change programs focusing on water conservation and hygiene practices will be expanded as part of the initiative.

ADB remains committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while continuing efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. (ANI)

