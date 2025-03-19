ATK

New Delhi [India], March 19: Adgully has announced the 9th edition of the DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2025, set to take place on March 20, 2025, at Holiday Inn Aerocity, New Delhi. As one of India's most prestigious platforms celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence in digital marketing and advertising, this year's event will spotlight cutting-edge trends that are reshaping the industry.

The Code to Tomorrow: Shaping the New Digital DNA serves as the central theme of this year's DIGIXX Summit & Awards, reflecting the rapid transformation of India's digital ecosystem. As businesses and marketers navigate the evolving landscape, the event will decode the future of digital marketing by highlighting innovations in AI, Martech, data analytics, and immersive technologies. From the integration of machine learning in advertising strategies to the rise of regional content and hyper-personalization, the discussions will focus on how brands can harness technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and meaningful consumer connections. This theme underscores the industry's role in building a smarter, more connected, and future-ready Digital India.

The summit will feature thought-provoking discussions on key industry topics, including Martech convergence, AI-powered contextual advertising, the future of brand safety in contextual advertising, measuring engagement and ROI in CTV advertising, and leveraging AI and data for performance-driven campaigns. The event will also explore challenges and opportunities in digital marketing ROI measurement, regional language advertising, and the impact of misalignments in video ad engagement.

Partners to DIGIXX 2025 include Channel Factory (Powered-By Partner), Dentsu (Knowledge Partner), Adsflourish (Growth Partner), Hybrid (Technology Partner), Manorama Online (Gold Partner), Sakal (Gold Partner) and Teamology (Communication Partner). Clovia and John Player are Gifting Partners for the event.

The DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2025 will bring together industry leaders, marketers, advertisers, and digital innovators for insightful sessions and a grand awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions in the field. Full list of Speakers

Bijoya Ghosh, founder and CEO of Adgully, expressed excitement about the upcoming event: "The DIGIXX Summit & Awards have always been a platform for recognizing excellence in digital marketing and advertising. As the industry evolves with AI, immersive technologies, and data-driven strategies, it is more important than ever to celebrate innovation. We look forward to bringing together the best minds in the industry to exchange ideas, set new benchmarks, and shape the future of digital marketing in India."

Join us at DIGIXX Summit & Awards 2025 as we honour the trailblazers, innovators, and creative pioneers redefining the digital marketing landscape.

