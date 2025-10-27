VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Pune-based power electronics company introduces a 100% indigenously designed & built AC-DC converter product to power EV fast chargers. These will be marketed under its Yonder brand and aligned to India's extended PM E-DRIVE push on public charging.

Ador Powertron today announced the launch of a 30kW AC-DC converter module - the core technology that powers DC fast-chargers for vehicles - under its Yonder brand. The company said this product is amongst the few indigenously developed options in this class and has cleared ARAI testing for IEC 61851-21-2 / IS 17017-21 EMC, positioning it for domestic chargers' integration. Ador also announced the inauguration of its dedicated manufacturing & assembly line for this product series, with annual capacity of up to 100,000 converters, positioned to support faster charger rollouts for charger OEMs in India as well as Charge Point Operators seeing to upgrade capacities or undertake retrofit/ upgrades of charging locations,

The launch is framed explicitly as a localisation move. Ador Powertron said the product supports the Make-in-India vision by substituting a sub-assembly that has historically been import-dependent for many Indian charger OEMs. Ador aims to lift domestic value addition, stabilise lead times and simplify service logistics. The launch has also come as the Centre has extended the PM E-DRIVE scheme to 31 March 2028, keeping public charging build-out in focus.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Government of India is moving to deepen domestic value addition by introducing mandatory localisation of the converter in DC fast-chargers by end-2025 (Nov/Dec). Ador Powertron said such measures would help align procurement with domestic supply capabilities; the company also noted that an increase in import duties on this specific component for few years could further catalyse localisation across the industry while manufacturing scales up in India.

Ador describes the 30kW module as a stackable building block for DC fast-charging, enabling multi- module configurations at higher power levels. Newly disclosed specifications include peak efficiency

of 96%, power factor >=0.99, and forced-air cooling system - figures that, if maintained across India's high-ambient conditions, can help reduce charger losses and simplify thermal design. The unit has passed EMC tests referenced under IEC 61851-21-2 / IS 17017-21-2, standards governing emissions and immunity for off-board EV supply equipment. When stacked together the modules can power a 480KW or even 960KW charger for cars, bus and truck ultra-fast charging.

India's public-charging footprint is set to rise under multi-year PM E-DRIVE visibility, with city clusters, metro/rail hubs and highway corridors prioritised in the first wave. This favours modular DC Chargers built around 30kW blocks that can be commissioned in phases as load ramps and utilisation data comes in. In that context, Ador's 96% peak-efficiency, >=0.99 PF converter helps contain site losses and upstream equipment sizing, while module-level swaps shorten mean time to repair (MTTR) for networks chasing uptime SLAs. Because the unit is locally engineered and manufactured, it also supports Make-in-India thresholds in public tenders and reduces exposure to import bottlenecks.

A central theme in the announcement is Ador Powertron's depth in power conversion. The company describes itself as a power-electronics house with decades of experience designing and manufacturing high-reliability converters and rectifiers for demanding, continuous-duty applications. Beyond EV charging, the firm supplies advanced power systems for green hydrogen, emission control and defence-domains where thermal design, electromagnetic performance and serviceability are rigorously validated. That background, the company argues, informs the Yonder module's electrical and mechanical choices - airflow paths, component derating, and field-service architecture - tuned for Indian ambient conditions and real-world duty cycles.

"India needs dependable, high-efficiency, compact power modules and a local partner behind them. Our 30 kW, ARAI-tested Yonder converter, built indigenously, is engineered for higher uptime and faster deployment, with standards-tested compliance and a service model designed for quick, module-level swaps. And by localising the converter, we reduce import exposure and help networks meet Make-in-India objectives" said Mr. Ravin Mirchandani, Executive Chairman, Ador Powertron.

Ador Powertron, part of the 118-year-old Ador Group, said the Yonder 30 kW module complements its broader power-electronics portfolio. By localising the converter at meaningful scale and pairing it with domestic service coverage, the company aims to contribute to India's Make-in-India goals while giving OEMs and CPOs a configurable building block for modular fast-chargers.

