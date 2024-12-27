PNN

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27: Thangam Cancer Treatment Center located in Namakkal has been providing cancer treatment for more than 40 years. More than 10 thousand cancer treatments have been successfully completed here so far. Thangam Cancer Treatment Center is making many achievements not only in cancer treatment but also in lung surgery. As a result, this treatment center has got the best place in the world in the success rate of lung surgery.

Also Read | 'PM With a Maruti 800 Heart': Asim Arun, Former Bodyguard of Dr Manmohan Singh, Pays Tribute to Ex-Prime Minister.

Thangam Cancer Treatment Center is providing its medical services not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from cancer treatments, more than 1500 lung surgeries have been successfully completed in this center. Here more than 300 people have been treated with DaVinci robotic surgery, a state-of-the-art medical technology.

Also Read | New Year's Eve 2024 Funny Memes and Jokes: Hilarious Instagram Reels, Viral Videos, Puns and One-Liners for Those With NYE Plans (or NOT) and Kick Off New Year 2025 With Laughter.

DaVinci robotic surgery performed here is 100 percent effective for patients suffering from lung infection to breathe without worry, according to patients who have been treated. And it is said in medical circles that the above treatments are carried out here with the best medical experts in the world.

Meanwhile, in order to benefit those who have suffered lung damage due to smoking, Thangam Cancer Treatment Center is showing great concern in examining the affected patients using low dose CT scan method every year and protecting the welfare of their families. Also, it has been advised that people who smoke must undergo this test.

- Visit - thangamcancercenter.com- YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@tccheals

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)