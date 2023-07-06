PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Mind Wars, a leading educational initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), proudly announces the exceptional triumph of Advay Misra, a brilliant student of Standard 7 from Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, Delhi and Ihit Bharadwaj, a talented student of Standard 10 from Goldcrest High School, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, at the prestigious Asian Academic Championship (AAC), 2023.

Advay has secured First Place in all four competitions - Academic Bee, Science Bee, History Bee, and the Geography Bee, within the Elementary category at the global championship. He also emerged victorious in the History Bowl team event within the Middle School Division, securing an impressive second place. Ihit showcased remarkable skill, determination, and an unwavering passion for knowledge, securing the prestigious Runner-Up position in the Science Bee and Second Runner-Up Position in the Academic Bee and Geography Bee.

Advay and Ihit were among 205 participating students from 75 schools across 14 Asian countries at AAC. It was held at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort in Khaolak, Thailand.

Both the winners were selected at the national level preliminary round - National Academic Championship (NAC), a pan India competition for Indian students to demonstrate their aptitude skills and compete with their peers from all over the country, organised by Mind Wars. The MW team remained dedicated to supporting and establishing a global platform for students to showcase their extraordinary talents and provided guidance and training to Advay and Ihit, preparing them to represent India on an international platform along with sponsoring the entire trip for the competition.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Executive Vice President of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, also expressed his admiration, stating, "Advay Misra and Ihit Bharadwaj's exceptional victory at The Asian Academic Championship, 2023 showcases the incredible potential and talent of our young students. Mind Wars' aims to stand true to the commitment of providing a platform for students to nurture and display their intellectual abilities. We extend our warmest congratulations to both of them on their remarkable achievement and wish them continued success in their academic journey."

Mind Wars continues to foster academic excellence and support the growth of young minds on a global scale. By providing opportunities for students to showcase their exceptional abilities, Mind Wars aims to nurture talent and celebrate intellectual achievements.

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students. This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 692 districts (94.5%) across the country. These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 36,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family. Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also in general knowledge and current affairs. After witnessing some landmark feats in the previous year, Mind Wars is poised to take some giant strides this year.

