Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The difficulties were not less for the 87-year-old woman who was suffering from heart failure and narrowing of the valve. Due to problems like weak lungs, diabetes, BP, extremely low weight, the danger to her life had increased, but the doctors of Eternal Hospital gave him a new life by doing a very complex procedure. This is the second case in the country in which the patient undergoes implantation of leadless pacemaker and non-surgical valve replacement in one procedure. The case was handled by Dr Jitendra Singh Makkar and Dr Prashant Dwivedi under the leadership of world-renowned Interventional cardiologist Dr Samin K Sharma.

(https://eternalhospital.com/drsaminksharma/) *Patient had Bypass surgery 20 years ago admitted in ICU for last 15 days*Structural Heart Disease Expert Dr Prashant Dwivedi said that the woman had undergone bypass surgery 20 years ago. For the last 6 months, there was difficulty in breathing, which had increased since some time. In last 1 month, she had been admitted to the hospital 3 times due to heart failure and fluid in her lungs. 2D echo examination revealed narrowing of the aortic valve. It was revealed in the ECG that there was also a heart block. In such a situation, both the problems have to be treated. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) for valve stenosis and pacemaker implantation for heart block. *Other health-related problems added to the difficulties*Senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr Jitendra Singh Makkar said that the woman's old age, previous open-heart surgery, diabetes, BP problem, lung disease, very low weight and heart's pumping capacity were increasing risk of surgery. Even the body was not capable of withstanding two different procedures. That's why valve replacement and pacemaker implant were done in one procedure. First, in the procedure, the valve was replaced with the Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) technique. Thereafter the dual chamber leadless pacemaker Micra was implanted. Both the procedures were completed in about one and half hour. It was successfully performed without sedation of the patient and without any incision. After the procedure, the patient was kept in the ICU for a day. She was discharged from the hospital only 3 days after coming out of the ICU. Senior cardiac surgeon Dr Ajit Bana, physician Dr RS Khedar, cardiac anaesthetist Dr Navneet Mehta and cardiologist Dr Hemant Chaturvedi had special support in making the case successful.

Dr Jitendra Singh Makkar implanting leadless pacemaker and Dr Prashant Dwivedi implanting Valve (TAVI) in one go

