Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently undergoing and we are already seeing a lot of exciting cricket matches. The cricketing craze has taken over the whole country and everywhere you go, you can find people who are discussing IPL. Along with IPL 2023, fans are also competing against each other in the Dream11 fantasy sports app. In the cricket section of Dream11, players can create an eleven-member fantasy team for a match. They earn points when their selected players take a wicket, score runs or complete a catch etc. At the end of the match, the total points of these eleven selected cricketers become the overall score that determines the leaderboard. Players, who end up in the winning zone, get rewarded with cash prize. Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player: Will You Get Fantasy Points for New Substitute Rule in IPL 2023? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Now in a big piece of news for the Dream11 players, Dream11 has introduced a new rule named 'Backup Players' for this season's IPL. Today in this article we will take a detailed look at this new rule of Dream11 which they are claiming as the 'Plan B' for the players.

Dream11 Points Rule for Backup Player: Know Details About Fantasy Points for New Feature for IPL 2023

According to the Dream 11 rules, "You can add up to 4 Backups to your team and assign a priority order. Fantasy points for only 11 players (who feature in your final team) will be added for every match. Backups can only replace unannounced and substitute players. Backups can only replace players if team creation rules are followed. All replacements happen at match deadline (as per lineup details provided by 3rd party partners)". Gautam Gambhir Silences RCB Fans With ‘Finger on Lips’ Gesture After LSG’s Last-Ball Victory in IPL 2023.

Overall this new rule from Dream11 can be a game-changing one for fantasy players. A lot of times players make Dream11 teams before the actual team list is announced and in some cases, they do not get the time to replace those players who are not playing in the match. By having proper backups, this issue can be now solved.

