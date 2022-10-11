Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): AG&P Pratham, a leading player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, has launched Tamil Nadu's first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station near Manthangal Village, Walajah Taluk, Ranipet District. The LCNG Station was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M.K. Stalin, in a virtual event which was also graced by Thiru. Thangam Thennarasu, Minister of Industries and Thiru. V Irai Anbu, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. Located in Wallajah Taluk, Ranipet, the new station was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. M.K. Stalin.

Speaking at the event Abhilesh Gupta - Managing Director & CEO mentioned that the LCNG Station is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu and that the commissioning of this facility is a significant step toward transitioning Vellore & Ranipet cities and surrounding areas into a gas-based ecosystem, fueling industry growth and prosperity in the region. The facility will cater to the piped natural gas requirements of domestic households, industries, commercial establishments and CNG for the transport sector. The company will be developing 300 km of pipeline network in Vellore-Ranipet area by the end of FY23. The new station will benefit 30000+ households and 325 industrial and commercial establishments across Vellore, Ranipet and Thirupattur.

AG&P Pratham is developing CGD networks in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu & South East Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram. By consistently expanding its footprint in the state, AG&P Pratham aims to cover 1 lakh domestic connections within a year and shall cover 22 lakh households across Tamil Nadu in the next eight years. To date, AG&P Pratham has launched 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu Districts & South East Chennai, 3 in Ramanathapuram District and 14 in Vellore & Ranipet Districts. The company plans to launch 22 more CNG stations in the state by March 2023.

Gupta further said that AG&P Pratham is grateful for the continued support from the State government and local authorities in helping AG&P strengthen the CNG infrastructure in TN and for their sustained pursuit of cleaner energy sources. We are working aggressively at the grassroots level to further the Government's vision of migrating towards a gas-based economy. With the new LCNG station, the area will now have easy access to natural gas which is a cleaner and affordable fuel for households, industries, commercial establishments and vehicular transport.

With AG&P Pratham's constant endeavor to create an environmental friendly ecosystem, we are promoting the use of CNG which has several merits over traditional fuels like diesel and petrol. CNG has the strongest safety record and compelling economic benefits to vehicle owners. Natural Gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and helps the country move towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency.

AG&P Pratham has authorizations to develop CGD networks across 12 Geographical Areas covering 34 districts across 8 per cent of India and 64 million people in the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. In its twelve Geographical Areas, AG&P Pratham is developing and operating CNG stations for vehicles, piped natural gas to homes, industries and commercial establishments. AG&P Pratham through its India-wide CGD network, plans to cover more than 278,000 and will have over 1,500 CNG stations and more than 17,000 inch-km of pipelines. AG&P Pratham has recently won the India 2022 'Energy Company of the Year' at 'The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards'.

AG&P Pratham is presently operating CNG Stations in the districts of Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai, Sri Balaji, Annamayya and Nellore Districts; Karnataka: Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajnagar, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Bagalkot, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Haveri; Tamil Nadu: Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram; Kerala: Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram; Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer.

