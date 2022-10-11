Ranchi, October 11: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Pathrol of Deoghar district on Monday. According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, two people have been arrested in connection with the crime while three others are on the run. UP Shocker: Five Held for Gang-Rape of Dalit Minor in Lakhimpur Kheri.

As per the reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the minor and her mother were walking towards Madhupur when they were intercepted by five bike-borne men. The men then took the girl with them to an abandoned place and raped her. The complaint was filed by the mother of the victim on Monday. In her complaint, the mother alleged that when she tried to contact the police, the men snatched her mobile and her bag. She then asked the help from a police van that was patrolling the area. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Arrested 28 Years After Raping Minor As DNA Matches With Boy Born As Result of Crime.

The district SP said that a case has been registered after a medical examination of the survivor and a team has been constituted to probe the case. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

