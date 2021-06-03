Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Many potential billion dollar start-up ideas die early for the want of funds, appropriate Co-founding teams, access to network, lack of resources such as product, tech, marketing and growth.

With an aim to address the bottlenecks in the start-up ecosystem, incubate start-up ideas from concept stage to make them market ready and secure funding - Ahmedabad based Disruptworkz Infolabs Pvt. Ltd. has launched its operations.

Co-founded by Yash Shah, Kapil Mathrani and aiIshit Des, Disruptworkz Infolabs Pvt. Ltd. (Disruptium) provides a full suite of consultancy services comprising pitch deck creation, digital and offline marketing, growth hacking, business modelling and planning, fundraising, tech development among others to start-ups as well as to individual investors and venture funds. Disruptium is currently handholding five start-ups in consumer tech, fintech, e-commerce and edu-tech sectors and plans to launch them in second quarter of 2021-22.

"Disruptium is a start-up of and for start-ups. It is a one-stop solution for aspiring founders, existing start-ups and investors. Start-ups face multiple challenges and we thought these, if properly mapped and systematically addressed, can actually be resolved. Since I and the other founders are former corporate employees and start-up owners ourselves, we realized that incubating start-ups and connecting them with investors as well as finding the right kind of start-ups for the investors could be a valuable service," said Yash Shah.

The company has recently raised USD 200,000 (Around Rs 1.4 crore) from Pravesh Mehta, Purav Shah, Tarang Chokhani and Ishan Patel in pre-seed round to be deployed towards tech development, hiring key resources, building alliances etc. In addition, Disruptium also has its own corpus of Rs. 15 crore, collected through their own funds and other investor contributions, which will be used for deployment in early stage, sector agnostic start-ups with a cheque size of Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

"There is an abundance of good start-up ideas and enthusiasm in our country. It is our privilege and responsibility to support emerging entrepreneurs with mentorship and capital to solve society's pressing challenges. We are excited to invest in Disruptium, and partner with a brilliant founding team," said Pravesh Mehta.

Going forward, Disruptium aims to found and scale-up 25 start-ups across its first three cohorts. In addition, it expects to lend services to 1,000+ existing companies. For investors, the company expects to fund 100 start-ups in the first 18 months of operations, including 30 from its own first fund. The next fund size would be Rs. 50 crore, to be raised in 2022.

