Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): With its tag line 'Discuss, Debate, Deconstruct', 7th edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival is scheduled on October 8 and 9, 2022 in the traditional mode. After having fully Online 5th edition in 2020 and again mainly Online and curtailed Offline 6th edition in 2021, caused by Covid Pandemic, this fully physical edition will also be available live on its social media pages.

Considered as one of the most reputed and content-oriented Literature Festival of India, Ahmedabad International Literature Festival is having its theme in this season as 'Humans, Nature and the Future'. Picturesque and natural venue epitomizing the theme is the Centre for Environment Education, Thaltej Tekra, Ahmedabad.

Festival Director Umashanker Yadav informed that above 75 speakers will be taking part this year in the discussions centered around, nature, culture, songs, fiction, biographies, regional literatures, defence stories, climate and forests, women's issues, children's literature, cinema, folklores, poetry, drama, world literature, tribal literature and more. Apart from this, there are book launches, awards, presentations, extra-curricular activities, musical evening with multilingual poetry, plays and much more in store for the loyal literary audience.

Notable among the speakers are Guinness Book of World record holder for maximum songs, noted lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Hindi films actor, producer and author Tusshar Kapoor, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, author of the 'The Hero of Tiger Hill' Capt ( Hony) Yogendra Singh Yadav, Gujarati Folklorist Padmashri Joravarsinh Jadav, great exponent of tribal literature, Dr Bhagwandas Patel, Australian poet, writer and multi-media artist Kathryn Hummel, Deputy Consul General of Irish Embassy Mumbai, Alison Reilly, young and awarded poet from Imphal ( Manipur ) Wangthoi Khuman, Director IIM - Rohtak and author Prof Dhiraj Sharma, environmental educator and community builder, Padma Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, OSD to the Government of Mizoram and author Ajay Chaudhry, IPS, poet and actor Ravi Yadav, senior journalists Mukesh Kaushik, Aditya Kant and Nirmal Yadav, best-selling author, Prasun Roy, author Maitridevi Sisodiya, GAS and author Dr Heera Lal, IAS.

Senior Advisor of the Festival, Dr S.K. Nanda, IAS (Retd.) said, "We are happy to celebrate literature on ground again after two painful years. Our aim is to bring the writers and speakers from remote areas of India and show their creative talent from our platform to the world. We generally select our themes based on culture, heritage, society, environment and human issues to help our audience in understanding and decoding these topics in a much better way for the larger good of our society."

The Festival is an initiative of 'Ikon Education Foundation' and is powered by Ikon Barcode. Since its inception in 2016, it has been receiving continuous support from several Government and private organizations. This time GMDC has extended its support to the Festival a few more may join soon.

